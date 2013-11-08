CARACAS Nov 8 Spain's Repsol plans to
invest $4 billion from now until 2022 in its various oil and gas
projects in Venezuela, state-oil company PDVSA said on Friday.
Repsol and PDVSA have a joint venture that runs mature oil
fields in the east and west of the OPEC member nation that
produce about 40,000 barrels per day.
The Spanish company also works with PDVSA in an offshore
natural gas project and is a key part of a consortium seeking to
tap Venezuela's vast Orinoco extra heavy crude belt.
Repsol Venezuela official Cosme Vargas told a conference the
planned investment in Venezuela should raise production to
100,000 bpd by 2022, PDVSA quoted him as saying.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)