MADRID Nov 27 Spanish oil major Repsol
said its board had backed on Wednesday a preliminary
compensation offer from Argentina over assets seized last year,
without disclosing details of the settlement.
In a statement, Repsol said the board had agreed to begin
talks with Argentina soon "to reach a fair, efficient and quick
end to the controversy." It will hire an international
investment bank to oversee the negotiations, it said.
Sources have said the deal to compensate Repsol over
Argentina's 2012 expropriation of its majority stake in energy
firm YPF was worth $5 billion.