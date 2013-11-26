BRIEF-Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
MADRID Nov 26 Spanish oil major Repsol's board is set to accept an initial $5 billion compensation offer for the nationalisation of its majority stake in Argentina's YPF, two sources close to the board said on Tuesday.
"The initial agreement already has the backing of Repsol's management, its main shareholders and the governments, meaning that with all probability the board will give the green light with," one of the sources said.
Another source, close to another key board member, said the main thrust of the deal was positive for Repsol and it was highly unlikely to be rejected at the board meeting on Wednesday.
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds London fund managers on Gordhan meetings)
NEW YORK, March 27 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year notes at a yield of 1.261 percent, the highest at an two-year auction since December, Treasury data showed.