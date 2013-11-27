* Board unanimously backs preliminary deal, no details given
* Says hopes for quick and fair solution with Argentina
* Sources say deal is worth $5 billion
* Shareholder Pemex votes against Repsol's management
By Tracy Rucinski and Andrés González
MADRID, Nov 27 The board of Spain's Repsol
unanimously agreed on Wednesday to start formal talks
with Argentina over a compensation offer for assets Buenos Aires
seized last year that could end an 18-month standoff between the
two countries.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that
the deal is worth $5 billion, half of what Repsol was initially
demanding after Argentina seized its majority stake in energy
company YPF in 2012.
"With the aim of developing a preliminary agreement, Repsol
has decided to start talks soon between its teams and the
Argentine government to find a fair, efficient and quick
solution to the controversy," Repsol said in a statement,
without providing details of the offer.
It has hired an international investment bank to oversee the
process.
Bilateral ties between Spain and Argentina have been on ice
since the nationalisation in April 2012, so any deal has
significance beyond Repsol's own interests, particularly for
Argentina as it seeks to restore investor confidence.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez is trying to attract
the billions of dollars needed to exploit the Vaca Muerta (Dead
Cow) shale formation to help bolster central bank reserves
drained in part by costly oil and gas imports.
Sources have said the settlement, which has the backing of
the Argentine and Spanish governments, was likely to be in the
form of U.S. dollar-denominated 10-year sovereign bonds rather
than cash.
The YPF expropriation was a blow to Repsol, which has spent
much of the past year in recovery mode, launching legal battles
against Argentina while trying to compensate for the loss of a
division that had accounted for a third of its production.
It rejected a settlement from Argentina in June that
included a small stake in Vaca Muerta and has said it would not
reinvest in the country. Analysts have said it will probably
sell its remaining 12.1 percent stake in YPF after a deal.
SHAREHOLDER TURMOIL
While Repsol's earnings and shares have recovered from the
2012 loss of YPF thanks to strong output from new exploration
and production projects, at least one shareholder remains bitter
over Chairman Antonio Brufau's handling of the dispute.
The chief of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex, who has close
ties with Argentina and has expressed interest in exploiting
Vaca Muerta, lashed out against Brufau's salary and management
last week after months of pushing for an agreement over YPF.
Repsol said its entire board voted to support the Spanish
oil company's strategy and management team on Wednesday, with
the exception of Pemex, which holds 9.4 percent of Repsol.
In a separate statement, Pemex said it voted against
Repsol's current management "because it had not offered
desirable results for the company and its shareholders" but said
it would continue to work in support of the company's best
interests.
Repsol's other main shareholders include Catalan lender La
Caixa with 12 percent, indebted Spanish builder Sacyr
with 9.5 percent and Singapore state fund Temasek with 6.3
percent.
Repsol shares closed 0.26 percent higher at 19.29 euros,
after gaining 4.3 percent on Tuesday on hopes for a deal.