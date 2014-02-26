MADRID Feb 26 Spain's Repsol is
considering the sale of its remaining 12 percent stake in
Argentine energy group YPF, its chairman said on
Wednesday, following a settlement with Argentina over the 2012
seizure of its majority stake.
"We no longer have any legal constraints to keep the
remaining 12 percent stake in YPF. Therefore we'll look into all
available options," Chairman Antonio Brufau said on a conference
call.
He said proceeds from the YPF settlement, the sale of LNG
assets and the possible sale of its YPF stake would allow the
company "to continue our sustainable path of growth in the
upstream business."
In a presentation, Repsol said three quarters of a planned
3.6 billion euros of investments in 2014 would be directed to
its upstream activities.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)