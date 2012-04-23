* Argentina approached Petrobras to invest
* ConocoPhillips execs met with Argentine officials
* Spain mulled soybean meal restrictions-source
MADRID, April 23 Oil major Repsol
warned it could take legal action against companies that invest
in YPF after Argentina seized control of the Spanish company's
energy unit last week.
Argentina expropriated the 51 percent of YPF owned
by Repsol, saying that the company needed to invest more to
address the South American country's energy shortage.
Argentine Planning Minister Julio De Vido approached
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras over investment in YPF
last week.
Argentine officials met executives from ConocoPhillips
earlier on Monday to discuss potential investments, a
Planning Ministry statement said. Company executives left the
meeting without talking to reporters.
Vido said last week he would make contact with foreign oil
companies, such as ConocoPhillips, Exxon, and Chevron
to seek to attract more investment in oil.
"Repsol reserves the right to take legal action against
companies' investment in YPF," a Repsol spokesman said on
Monday.
Argentina needs hefty foreign investment to help develop its
shale gas reserves, the third largest in the world.
European, U.S. and Mexican officials have all criticized
Argentina's expropriation of YPF, the country's biggest oil
company, but the effects of retaliation may be limited as
Argentina in the past has failed to pay settlements stemming
from international trade disputes.
The only concrete measure Spain has taken so far was to
curtail multimillion-dollar imports of biodiesel from the Latin
American nation.
In Luxembourg, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel
Garcia-Margallo met his European Union counterparts on Monday
and discussed potential measures against Argentina, which has
said it will not pay Repsol the full price for YPF.
The minister said he had discussed measures such as ending
trade benefits to Argentina and had received support from his
counterparts.
However, Margallo said the government wanted to negotiate
with Argentina's government. "We keep saying that the best thing
that could happen is for us to reach a negotiated solution...and
we have asked some of our European and Latin American partners
to act as intermediaries in this matter to avoid a dispute, a
clash which is bad for Spain, Argentina and Europe," he said.
Earlier on Monday, a source told Reuters Spain considered
restricting Argentine soybean meal imports last week to
retaliate against the South American country's seizure of
Spanish-owned energy company YPF, but rejected the
move in the end.
Argentina is the world's third biggest exporter of soybean
meal, which is an essential source of protein in animal feed,
and Spain is Europe's biggest pig feed producer.
The European Parliament on Friday urged the executive
European Commission to consider reprisals against Argentina,
although it would need backing from European Union countries and
the World Trade Organisation to do so.
No swift action by the EU against Argentina is expected, as
Europe's trade ministers would also have to consider any
proposals and, ultimately, it would be up to the European
Commission to decide on sanctions.
Karel De Gucht, the European Union's trade commissioner,
wrote to Argentina last week to express the bloc's "serious
concerns about the overall business and investment climate in
Argentina," singling out the YPF takeover and import curbs for
criticism.
"The EU keeps open all possible options to address this
matter," his letter read.
Also last week, the European Parliament urged the Commission
to consider reprisals such as the suspension of trade benefits,
mirroring a recent decision by Washington.