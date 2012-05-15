(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MADRID May 15 Spanish oil major Repsol said on Tuesday it had taken the first step in a process to pursue legal action against Argentina for seizing energy firm YPF.

In a statement, Repsol said it had initiated the notification process to seek compensation at the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Nigel Davies)