By Carlos Ruano and Andrés González

MADRID Nov 25 Repsol and Argentina reached a preliminary deal on Monday for the Spanish oil major to get paid for the 51 percent stake in the South American's country's main energy company YPF that the Argentine government seized in 2012.

If the deal is approved by Repsol at a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Madrid, it could spark a wave of international investment in Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation.

Spain's government was proposing Repsol receive $5 billion in compensation and that both Repsol and YPF each name investment banks to advise on the valuation of the stake seized, said one source.

Argentina - at loggerheads with the global markets since its 2002 sovereign bond default and subsequent interventionist economic policies - has been slow to attract the billions of dollars in capital needed to exploit Vaca Muerta.

Argentina seized Repsol's majority stake in the Buenos Aires-based energy firm YPF last year, arguing the Spanish company had not invested enough. The move shocked Argentina's European trade partners and put off much-needed energy investment.

After the 2012 expropriation of YPF, Repsol lodged a complaint with the World Bank arbitration tribunal, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes and has threatened to sue any company that partners with YPF.