BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MADRID May 7 Spanish oil company Repsol has sold its remaining 12 percent stake in Argentine energy group YPF in the market through Morgan Stanley for $1.3 billion, Expansion newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed financial sources.
Expansion said the block sale was made at a price between $27.6 and $27.9 per share.
Repsol officials were not immediately available to comment.
Repsol has also made contact with UBS, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to prepare for the imminent sale of Argentine bonds it is set to receive on Thursday as part of its $5 billion compensation with Argentina for the 2012 seizure of YPF, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.