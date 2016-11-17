MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 16 Regional carrier Republic Airways Holdings Inc, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February, said on Wednesday it filed a plan to emerge from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2017.
A plan of reorganization was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York with the full support of its creditors committee, the company said in a statement.
The plan outlines that the company will emerge as a single air carrier under the name Republic Airline Inc, it said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities