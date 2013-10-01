EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures flat after cenbank cuts rates by 100 bps
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 13 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures were flat on Thursday after the central bank cut rates by an expected 100 basis points but refrained from signaling a steeper reduction ahead. In a unanimous vote, the bank agreed on the deepest cut in nearly eight years, bringing the overnight Selic lending rate to an almost two-year low of 11.25 percent. Despite calls from some politicians and business leaders for the central bank to b