Feb 11 Republic Airways Holdings Inc,
which provides regional flights under agreements with bigger
airlines, on Tuesday said changes it is making to its fleet will
hurt pre-tax income this year.
The company, which owns regional carriers Chautauqua
Airlines and Republic Airlines, said it is no longer looking to
keep 27 of 41 Embraer planes for which it had sought extensions.
Citing a "significant reduction" in pilots who meet U.S.
experience rules, Republic added it expects to take the 27
planes out of service this year, a move that will reduce pre-tax
income by between $18 million and $22 million.