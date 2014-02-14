Feb 14 Republic Airways Holdings Inc
said on Friday that it reached a tentative accord for a
four-year labor contract with the Teamsters union, which
represents more than 2,200 pilots at its Republic, Chautauqua
and Shuttle America regional airline subsidiaries.
The agreement, which is subject to approval by union
members, includes pay raises, improved work rules and a signing
bonus, Republic said in a statement. A vote by the membership is
expected in March, it said.
Officials of the Teamsters could not be reached immediately
for comment.
Indianapolis-based Republic said this week that its pretax
income would be reduced this year because it decided to cut its
planned flying due to a scarcity of qualified pilots.
The company's chief executive officer, Bryan Bedford, told
Reuters in an interview this week that the company had seen a
drop in the number of qualified applicants since U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration rules took effect last year that
increased flight-time requirements for pilots of commercial jets
and cargo planes.
In a letter to staff, Bedford had also addressed the
possibility that not having a new collective bargaining
agreement with pilots could be hurting the company's recruitment
efforts.