June 20 Republic of Turkey on Tuesday added $1 billion of global notes to an existing issue, said market sources. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REPUBLIC OF TURKEY AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 01/14/2041 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 103.482 FIRST PAY 07/14/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 302 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A