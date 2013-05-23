EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
May 23 Ally Financial Inc agreed to contribute $2.1 billion to Residential Capital LLC to settle claims that it stripped the bankrupt mortgage subsidiary of choice assets, paving the way for ResCap to pay back its creditors.
Under the deal, which was detailed in a court filing on Thursday, Ally will contribute $1.95 billion in cash and Ally anticipates $150 million will come from its insurers.
Ally said in a statement it expects to record a charge of $1.55 billion in the second quarter of 2013 related to the deal.
As part of the agreement, bond insurer MBIA Corp will receive a non-subordinated claim of $719 million against ResCap, and two claims each for $1.45 billion against two other bankrupt ResCap entities, GMACM and RFC.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has