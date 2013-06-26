BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
NEW YORK, June 26 A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a settlement in which the U.S. government-owned Ally Financial Inc will pay $2.1 billion to its bankrupt Residential Capital LLC unit.
Judge Martin Glenn also said he will unseal a report by a bankruptcy examiner probing Ally's role in ResCap's collapse. The report had been sealed as the parties hashed out a settlement.
The deal is a key step in ResCap's eventual exit from Chapter 11 protection, and will allow Ally to focus on paying back the U.S. government roughly $10 billion outstanding on a $17 billion loan.
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017