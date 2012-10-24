Oct 24 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc said it had decided not to further increase its bid in the bankruptcy auction for Residential Capital LLC's mortgage servicing business.

Nationstar, a Lewisville, Texas-based mortgage servicer, had been competing against a team of Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter Investment Management Corp in a bidding process that began Tuesday, sources told Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported that Ocwen won the $3 billion auction for ResCap's loan-servicing unit, citing people familiar with the matter. Nationstar, as the opening bidder, is entitled to a break-up fee, the servicer said Wednesday.

Ocwen and ResCap could not immediately be reached for comment.