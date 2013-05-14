BRIEF-KS Energy says board believes that Co and group will both continue as going concerns
* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns
May 14 Ally Financial Inc: * Ally financial inc, rescap creditors reach settlement in principle -
residential capital llc's cro
TOKYO, April 5 Westinghouse Electric Co replaced its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear construction unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as it tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions.
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.