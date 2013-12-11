BRIEF-Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery updates on co's ability to continue as going concern
April 11 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd:
Dec 11 Residential Capital LLC * U.S. bankruptcy court judge says prepared to approve residential capital's
chapter 11 exit plan * Rescap to implement plan to end bankruptcy, begin paying back creditors as
early as next week
April 11 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd:
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.