June 11 Residential Capital LLC needs to do more
to ensure it is protecting consumer privacy for homeowners under
bankruptcy law in the sales of its mortgage loan and servicing
businesses, the U.S. Trustee said in court papers on Mon day.
Tracy Hope Davis, who represents the U.S. Justice Department
in the bankruptcy, also challenged the potential break-up fee
and other parts of an auction process for those businesses. She
said they would discourage bidders from participating.
ResCap, the mortgage unit of Ally Financial, filed
for bankruptcy in May with a plan to sell its mortgage servicing
business for about $2.4 billion to Nationstar Mortgage Holdings
, owned by Fortress Investment Group. It also
plans to sell some mortgage loans to Ally for about $1.4
billion.
Ally is the former in-house financing arm for General Motors
Co, and was previously known as GMAC. Ally is not in
bankruptcy.
At the time of the ResCap bankruptcy, the mortgage company
filed court papers detailing procedures it plans to follow for
the sales.
The Nationstar and Ally agreements are likely to be the
starting bids in an auction set for September. ResCap CEO Tom
Marano told Reuters last week that other bidders are likely to
emerge in the coming weeks.
Under the sale, ResCap mortgages would be transferred to new
owners. But Hope Davis, in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, said ResCap needs to produce additional evidence
showing it is complying with the terms of ResCap's privacy
policies when those mortgages are sold.
ResCap has to consider fundamental individual privacy rights
and protect the personal information of its customers in these
sales, the trustee wrote.
She also asked for more clarity on how the sale plan would
affect consumers' legal rights.
Under the sales agreement, ResCap agreed to pay a $72
million break-up fee and a $10 million expense reimbursement to
one of the bidders if the deal does not close. That could
prevent other bidders from stepping forward, Hope Davis wrote.
She also said the plan to set a $25 million minimum bid
increment for the next highest offer would discourage other
bidders.
ResCap spokeswoman Susan Fitzpatrick declined to comment.
The U.S. Trustee oversees bankruptcy cases to ensure
compliance with bankruptcy laws. A bankruptcy judge is to
consider the sale procedures at a June 18 hearing.