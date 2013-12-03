BRIEF-Payless ShoeSource files voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
NEW YORK Dec 3 Bankrupt mortgage lender Residential Capital LLC has struck a deal with a class of bondholders to resolve the group's objection to its plan to exit bankruptcy, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The news came as ResCap filed court papers on Tuesday outlining a new exit plan which includes a $125 million payment to the bondholder group that was not in previous versions of the plan.
Lawyers for ResCap and the bondholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A hearing on ResCap's latest bankruptcy exit plan was scheduled for 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, April 4 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp returned to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after emerging from a year-long $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy with far less debt and an industry champion in the White House.