WILMINGTON, Del. May 10 An independent
examiner's report into the relationship between bankrupt
Residential Capital LLC and its parent Ally Financial Inc has
been postponed to May 13 at 1200 EDT (1600 GMT) from an expected
release time of noon on Friday, a source familiar with the
report told Reuters.
The report by Arthur Gonzalez, a former bankruptcy judge, is
expected to address the strength of allegations by creditors of
ResCap that the company was improperly stripped of billions of
dollars of assets by Ally prior to its bankruptcy.
(Reporting By Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)