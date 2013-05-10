WILMINGTON, Del. May 10 An independent examiner's report into the relationship between bankrupt Residential Capital LLC and its parent Ally Financial Inc has been postponed to May 13 at 1200 EDT (1600 GMT) from an expected release time of noon on Friday, a source familiar with the report told Reuters.

The report by Arthur Gonzalez, a former bankruptcy judge, is expected to address the strength of allegations by creditors of ResCap that the company was improperly stripped of billions of dollars of assets by Ally prior to its bankruptcy.

(Reporting By Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)