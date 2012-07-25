By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, July 25 Residential Capital LLC, the
bankrupt mortgage lending unit of Ally Financial Inc, lost
$109.3 million in the month and a half since it filed for
bankruptcy.
The losses were disclosed in a June monthly operating report
filed Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
Taxpayers own about 74 percent of Ally, which did not file
for bankruptcy. Ally put ResCap into Chapter 11 on May 14 as a
means of addressing the unit's mortgage-related liabilities.
On July 18, ResCap asked a judge for permission to pay as
much as $17.8 million of bonuses and incentive payments to hold
onto 191 key employees.
A hearing to approve ResCap's proposed payout is scheduled
for Aug. 8 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in
Manhattan.
The case is In re Residential Capital LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12020.