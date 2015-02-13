NEW YORK Feb 13 Citigroup Inc, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG have agreed to pay
$235 million to settle U.S. litigation accusing them of
concealing the risks of mortgage securities sold by the former
Residential Capital LLC before the global financial crisis.
The preliminary, all-cash settlement was made public on
Friday in filings with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. It
requires court approval and is separate from a $100 million
accord reached in 2013 with ResCap entities and individuals.
Investors accused the banks of violating federal securities
law by issuing materially false and misleading registration
statements and prospectuses for offerings they underwrote.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)