* Article says major restructuring begins in next few weeks
* Source tells Reuters job cuts could be much higher
* BlackBerry maker had already slashed jobs in 2011
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 26 Research In Motion Ltd
is preparing for a major restructuring beginning in the next
couple of weeks that will see it eliminate at least 2,000 jobs
worldwide, the Globe and Mail reported on Saturday, citing
unnamed sources.
The Canadian newspaper, citing several people close to the
company, reported that the next round is layoffs is said to be
planned for around June 1 - a day before the BlackBerry
smartphone maker's first quarter ends - but some expect the
announcement even earlier.
One source close to the company told Reuters the impending
layoffs could hit as many as 6,000 people and affect RIM's
legal, marketing, sales, operations, and human resources
divisions.
"The strategic question is: are you accelerating into a
better future or shrinking to a niche operation," said the
source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitive
nature of the job cuts.
A RIM spokeswoman contacted by Reuters declined to comment
on the report.
But she pointed to comments that new Chief Executive
Thorsten Heins and Chief Financial Officer Brian Bidulka made on
RIM's last earnings call about plans to streamline operations
and save $1 billion in the fiscal year.
The spokeswoman said RIM now has about 16,500 staff
globally. This is down from a peak closer to 20,000.
RIM reported a fourth-quarter loss in March, when the new
CEO announced the initial steps in a strategic overhaul. Heins
took over from longtime co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie
in January.
Once the dominant player in the wireless e-mail sector, RIM
has lost market share due to fierce competition from Apple Inc's
iPhone and phones running on Google Inc's
Android software.
RIM has already been through one round of restructuring.
Last July it announced plans to cut about 11 percent of its
workforce, or 2,000 jobs.
A string of high-level employees have departed RIM recently,
including global head of sales Patrick Spence, who was set to
take a senior job at audio company Sonos.
Several sources close to the company told Reuters RIM had
been letting more junior staff go for several months in what has
come to be known internally as 'Goodbye Thursdays,' because the
cuts typically occurred on that day of the week.
The job cuts have failed to boost the company's stock. On
Thursday RIM shares hit a multi-year low of C$10.87 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock changed hands for more than
C$150 in 2008.