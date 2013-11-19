BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Genworth and Tuscany, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Genworth : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$34.50 from C$33; rating hold * Tuscany : NBF cuts target to C$0.15 from C$0.20; sector perform Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. * BSM Technologies Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating; target of C$4 * Genworth : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$34.50 from C$33; rating hold * Midway Gold : Canaccord Genuity raises to speculative buy from hold * North American Palladium :CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer * NTG Clarity : Global Maxfin Capital starts with strong buy; target C$1 * Renegade : Raymond James cuts target to C$1.40 from C$1.60; rating market perform * Spyglass : CIBC raises price target to C$1.75 from C$1.60; sector underperformer * Tuscany : NBF cuts target to C$0.15 from C$0.20;sector performer
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.