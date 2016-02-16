Feb 16 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Metro, Nestle SA and Gedeon Richter, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Metro : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy * Nestle SA : Jefferies cuts to hold rating * Carrefour SA : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Philips : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Abertis : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Ahold NV : Nomura raises price target to 19 euros from 18.20 euros * AP Moeller Maersk : Jefferies cuts price target to Dkk 10,500 from Dkk 11,500 * Ashmore Group Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 261p from 331p; rating buy * Carrefour SA : Nomura cuts price target to 23 euros from 25.20 euros * Carrefour SA : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Casino : Nomura raises to buy from neutral * Commerzbank AG : Nomura cuts price target to 8.80 euros from 12.70 euros; neutral * Commerzbank AG : RBC cuts target to 10 euros from 11.75 euros; sector perform * Delhaize : Nomura raises price target to 90.25 euros from 86.50 euros * Dia : Nomura cuts price target to 7 euros from 7.40 euros; buy * Gedeon Richter : Jefferies cuts target price to Huf 5255 from Huf 5790 * Gedeon Richter : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Henderson Group Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 240p from 284p; rating hold * J Sainsbury Plc : Nomura raises price target to 280p from 250p * Merlin Entertainments Plc : Panmure raises target price to 480p from 460p; buy * Metro : Nomura cuts price target to 30 euros from 39 euros * Metro : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy * Nestle SA : Jefferies cuts target price to Sfr 75 from Sfr 79 * Nestle SA : Jefferies cuts to hold rating * Philips : Jefferies cuts price target to 18 euros from 24 euros * Philips : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold * Renault SA : Nomura cuts price target to 101.40 euros from 106.20 euros; buy * Tesco : Nomura raises price target to 200p from 190p * TT Electronics Plc : Jefferies starts with buy; target price 170p (Compiled by Abdul Nishad CK in Bengaluru)