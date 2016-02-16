UPDATE 2-Prudential posts Q1 new-business profit rise, reshuffles management
* Drop in solvency under new disclosure rules reasonable-Bernstein (Adds analysts' comment, solvency data, updates shares)
Feb 16 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Metro, Nestle SA and Gedeon Richter, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Metro : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy * Nestle SA : Jefferies cuts to hold rating * Carrefour SA : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Philips : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Abertis : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Ahold NV : Nomura raises price target to 19 euros from 18.20 euros * AP Moeller Maersk : Jefferies cuts price target to Dkk 10,500 from Dkk 11,500 * Ashmore Group Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 261p from 331p; rating buy * Carrefour SA : Nomura cuts price target to 23 euros from 25.20 euros * Carrefour SA : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Casino : Nomura raises to buy from neutral * Commerzbank AG : Nomura cuts price target to 8.80 euros from 12.70 euros; neutral * Commerzbank AG : RBC cuts target to 10 euros from 11.75 euros; sector perform * Delhaize : Nomura raises price target to 90.25 euros from 86.50 euros * Dia : Nomura cuts price target to 7 euros from 7.40 euros; buy * Gedeon Richter : Jefferies cuts target price to Huf 5255 from Huf 5790 * Gedeon Richter : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Henderson Group Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to 240p from 284p; rating hold * J Sainsbury Plc : Nomura raises price target to 280p from 250p * Merlin Entertainments Plc : Panmure raises target price to 480p from 460p; buy * Metro : Nomura cuts price target to 30 euros from 39 euros * Metro : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy * Nestle SA : Jefferies cuts target price to Sfr 75 from Sfr 79 * Nestle SA : Jefferies cuts to hold rating * Philips : Jefferies cuts price target to 18 euros from 24 euros * Philips : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold * Renault SA : Nomura cuts price target to 101.40 euros from 106.20 euros; buy * Tesco : Nomura raises price target to 200p from 190p * TT Electronics Plc : Jefferies starts with buy; target price 170p (Compiled by Abdul Nishad CK in Bengaluru)
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.