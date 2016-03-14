BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
March 14 Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Heineken, Enquest and Hannover Re, on Monday. Highlights * Aviva Plc : RBC raises target price to 480p from 460p; * Enquest Plc : Jefferies starts with hold; target price 15p * Hannover Re : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform * Valeo : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Heineken : ING cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Adecco SA : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell * Admiral Group Plc : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Admiral Group Plc : HSBC raises target price to 1930p from 1748p * Austrian Post : Barclays cuts price target to 40 euros from 41 euros * Aviva Plc : RBC raises target price to 480p from 460p; rating underperform * Braas Monier : HSBC raises target price to 25 euros from 24 euros * Centrica Plc : Barclays cuts price target to 230p from 270p; rating equal weight * Credit Agricole : RBC raises target to 11 euros from 10 euros; sector perform * Derwent London : HSBC cuts target price to 3204p from 3729p * Det Norske : UBS cuts to neutral from buy * Det Norske : UBS raises price target to Nok 66 from Nok 59 * Digital Globe Services Ltd : Panmure starts with buy; target price 125p * Enquest Plc : Jefferies starts with hold; target price 15p * eSure Group Plc : HSBC raises target price to 307p from 272p * First Quantum : Berenberg raises price target to 275p from 225p; rating hold * First Quantum Minerals : Barclays raises target price to 430p from 265p * Flughafen Zuerich AG : HSBC raises to hold from reduce * Grand City Properties : Berenberg raises target to 22.50 euros from 19.50 euros * Halma : HSBC raises target price to 975p from 950p * Halma : HSBC raises target price to 975p from 950p * Hannover Re : Jefferies raises target price to 91 euros from 90 euros * Hannover Re : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform * Hannover Re : RBC raises target to 112 euros from 110 euros; sector perform * Heineken : ING cuts price target to 80 euros from 85 euros * Heineken : ING cuts to hold from buy * Hochtief : HSBC raises target price to 99 euros from 86 euros * Hochtief AG : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * KBC : HSBC cuts target price to 56 euros from 60 euros * Lagardere Groupe : HSBC cuts target price to 25.5 euros from 26 euros * Linde AG : UBS raises price target to 136 euros from 132 euros; rating neutral * Michael Page International : Barclays cuts target to 440p from 535p * Nexans SA : Barclays raises target price to 42 euros from 35 euros * Old Mutual Plc : Barclays raises price target to 220p from 210p * Old Mutual Plc : Barclays raises price target to 53 rand from 51 rand * Pan African Resources Plc : HSBC raises target price to 20p from 16p * Rockwool International A/S : Berenberg raises target to Dkk 1000 from Dkk 900 * Salzgitter AG : Berenberg raises price target to 30.50 euros from 25 euros * Salzgitter AG : Berenberg raises to buy from hold * Spie SA : Barclays raises price target to 18 euros from 17 euros; equal weight * Spirax-Sarco : HSBC raises target price to 3300p from 3200p * SSE : Barclays cuts price target to 1660p from 1700p; rating overweight * Stagecoach Group Plc : HSBC cuts to reduce from hold * Stagecoach Group SGC.L>: HSBC cuts target price to 240p from 295p * Tissue Regenix Group Plc : Jefferies raises target price to 37p from 36p; buy * Valeo : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Valeo : HSBC raises target price to 135 euros from 125 euros * Vesuvius Plc : HSBC raises price target to 400p from 375p * Zurich Airport : HSBC raises target price to Sfr 880 from Sfr 600 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad CK in Bengaluru)
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)