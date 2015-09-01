Sept 1 Further U.S. production cuts needed to
rebalance oil markets will only happen if U.S. crude prices
remain low, at around $45 a barrel, Goldman Sachs said late on
Monday.
U.S. oil dropped to around $48 on Tuesday morning,
curbing 8 percent gains recorded the session before after the
downward revision of U.S. output data by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
But Goldman said in a note that further, sustained U.S.
output cuts would likely be necessary to rebalance oil markets
by late 2016, which could happen at a price around its
short-term U.S. crude forecast of $45 per barrel.
Oil prices have lost around half their value since June 2014
as record global output increasingly clashed with slowing
economic growth, especially in Asia.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries under
leadership of Saudi Arabia has so far refused to cut production,
instead keeping taps open in a bid for market share, but
pressure by some of its members like Venezuela to reduce output
has been rising in recent weeks. [ID: nL9N10A035]
