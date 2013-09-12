HSBC Global Research raised its 2013 gold price forecast and said physical demand is becoming a major driver for the yellow metal.

The bank lifted its gold price outlook for this year to $1,446 per ounce from $1,396, and kept its 2014 forecast unchanged at $1,435 an ounce. Spot gold was trading at $1,330.66 at 17:36 GMT on Thursday.

"Physical demand for jewelry, coins, and bars from China, especially, are supportive and becoming a key driver," HSBC said in a note on Thursday.

The bank said investment demand for gold will remain weak as gold's use as a safe haven ebbs.

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce stimulus measures will continue to weigh on the gold market, HSBC said.

"We expect gold's near-term direction to be highly data dependent and is likely to be volatile."

The prospect of a stronger U.S. dollar as a result of Fed tightening is likely to present headwinds to further gold rallies, the bank said.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Carol Bishopric)