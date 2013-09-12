Indian markets closed on Tuesday for market holiday
MUMBAI Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
HSBC Global Research raised its 2013 gold price forecast and said physical demand is becoming a major driver for the yellow metal.
The bank lifted its gold price outlook for this year to $1,446 per ounce from $1,396, and kept its 2014 forecast unchanged at $1,435 an ounce. Spot gold was trading at $1,330.66 at 17:36 GMT on Thursday.
"Physical demand for jewelry, coins, and bars from China, especially, are supportive and becoming a key driver," HSBC said in a note on Thursday.
The bank said investment demand for gold will remain weak as gold's use as a safe haven ebbs.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce stimulus measures will continue to weigh on the gold market, HSBC said.
"We expect gold's near-term direction to be highly data dependent and is likely to be volatile."
The prospect of a stronger U.S. dollar as a result of Fed tightening is likely to present headwinds to further gold rallies, the bank said.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Carol Bishopric)
WASHINGTON Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.
Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions.