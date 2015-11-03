Nov 3 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Valeant Pharmaceuticals,
on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Goodrich Petroleum, Magnum Hunter : FBR cuts to market perform
* Eaton Vance Corp : Susquehanna cuts to negative from neutral
* Altria Group Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold
* Reynolds American Inc : RBC cuts to outperform from top pick
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Accuride Corp : B Riley cuts to neutral rating
* Aig : Barclays cuts price target to $71 from $73; rating overweight
* Aig : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $65 from $67; rating neutral
* Allegiant Travel Co : Credit Suisse starts with neutral; $228 target price
* Allstate Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $74 from $77; rating outperform
* Altria Group Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Altria Group Inc : RBC raises price target to $62 from $60
* Amazon.Com Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $800 from $725; rating buy
* Antero Resources Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $30 from $31; overweight
* Antero Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $27 from $30
* Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5.50 from $5.75
* Applied Micro Circuits : Topeka Capital raises target price to $7 from $6; hold
* Atmel Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating neutral
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $7 from $8
* Boston Properties Inc : BMO raises price target by $2 to $138; rating outperform
* Boston Properties Inc : DA Davidson raises target price to $145 from $122; neutral
* Boston Properties Inc : Stifel raises target price to $138 from $120
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $76 from $78
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $24 from $27
* Caci International : Credit Suisse raises target price to $99 from $94; neutral
* Caci International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $96; rating hold
* Calpine Corp : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $19.50 from $21; rating buy
* Camden National Corp : KBW raises target price to $49 from $47; rating outperform
* Cardinal Health Inc : Barclays raises price target to $98 from $92; overweight
* Cardinal Health Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $100 from $91
* Cardinal Health Inc : RBC raises price target to $95 from $92; rating outperform
* Cardtronics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $47; rating buy
* Ceva Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $28 from $26; rating buy
* Chesapeake Energy : Bernstein cuts target price to $9 from $18
* Chesapeake Energy : Bernstein cuts to market-perform from outperform
* Chesapeake Energy : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $8 from $10
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Baird cuts target price to $34 from $35; outperform
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust : RBC cuts target price to $32 from $36; outperform
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $29 from $32
* Church & Dwight Co Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $98 from $100; rating buy
* Clorox Co : Bernstein raises target price to $116 from $111; rating market-perform
* Clorox Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $126 from $118; rating hold
* Clorox Co : RBC raises price target to $121 from $115; rating sector perform
* Clorox Co : UBS raises target price to $105 from $103; rating sell
* Cognex Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $33 from $35; rating hold
* Cognex Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $46 from $52; rating buy
* Community Health Systems Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $30 from $34; neutral
* Concho Resources : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $134 from $132
* Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $6 from $13
* Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold
* Constant Contact Inc : Northland Capital raises target price to $32 from $27
* Constant Contact Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to $32 from $38
* Constant Contact Inc : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy
* Continental Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $37 from $38
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $43 from $40
* CPI Card Group Inc : Baird starts with outperform rating; $15 price target
* CPI Card Group Inc : BMO starts with outperform; target price of $16
* CPI Card Group Inc : CIBC starts with sector outperformer rating and target of $14
* CPI Card Group Inc : Raymond James starts with buy; $17 price target
* Del Taco Restaurants Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $16
* Demandware Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $70 from $72; rating overweight
* Demandware Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $68 from $72; rating buy
* Demandware Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $61 from $75; rating buy
* Demandware Inc : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $63 from $70; rating outperform
* Demandware Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $68 from $75; outperform
* Demandware Inc : RBC cuts target price to $63 from $73
* Demandware Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $71 from $78
* Diamond Offshore Drilling : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22 from $21
* Diamond Offshore Drilling : Iberia Capital raises target to $22 from $18.50
* Diamond Offshore Drilling : Iberia Capital ups to sector perform from underperform
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : RBC raises price target to $20 from $18
* Dime Community Bancshares : KBW raises target to $18.50 from $17; market perform
* Dominion Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $41 from $40; outperform
* Dominion Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $83; overweight
* Dominion Resources Inc : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $83; overweight
* Eastman Chemical Co : Barclays cuts target price to $86 from $90
* Eaton Corporation Plc : SocGen raises target price to $58 from $56; rating hold
* Eaton Vance Corp : Susquehanna cuts to negative from neutral
* Eclipse Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3 from $4
* Enbridge Energy Management Llc : RBC raises target to $31 from $29; sector perform
* Enbridge Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
* Enbridge Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $39 from $38
* Encana Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $11 from $12
* Endeavour Silver : Euro Pacific Capital cuts target price to $2.30 from $3.80; buy
* Endurance : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12 from $17
* Endurance : Jefferies cuts target price to $19 from $26; rating buy
* Endurance International : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $17 from $25; buy
* Energy XXI Ltd : FBR cuts to underperform
* Entergy Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $71 from $73; rating hold
* EP Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $7 from $8
* EQT : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $86 from $93
* EQT Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $82 from $100; rating overweight
* Estee Lauder Companies : Bernstein raises target price to $94 from $92; outperform
* Estee Lauder Companies : CLSA raises target price to $96 from $86
* Estee Lauder Companies : Raymond James raises target price to $93 from $91
* Estee Lauder Companies : Stifel raises target price to $96 from $95
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc : UBS raises target price to $98 from $95; rating buy
* Evercore Partners Inc : Nomura raises target price to $61 from $59; rating buy
* Exlservice Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $44; rating hold
* Fabrinet : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $23; rating overweight
* Fabrinet : Northland raises target price to $27.5 from $25
* Fabrinet : Stifel raises target price to $26 from $23
* First Niagara Financial Group : Compass Point raises target price to $13; buy
* Fiserv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $112; rating buy
* Foresight Energy LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $6 from $12
* Franklin Resources Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $44 from $40; neutral
* Globe Specialty Metals Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $23 from $25
* Gnc Holdings Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $35 from $34; neutral
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp : FBR cuts to market perform
* Guidance Software Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $9
* Guidance Software Inc : Benchmark raises to buy from hold
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $7 from $9
* Gulfport Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $39 from $46
* Gulfport Energy Corp : Jefferies reinstates with buy; target price $38
* Hanmi Financial Corp : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy
* Health Net Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $66 from $72; rating hold
* Health Net Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $66 from $73; rating neutral
* Heartland Payment Systems Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $71; rating hold
* Heartland Payment Systems Inc : KBW raises price target to $77; market perform
* Heritage Commerce Corp : KBW raises target price to $11.50; market perform
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Mizuho starts with neutral; $15 target price
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Wells Fargo starts with outperform
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Pacific Crest starts with sector weight rating
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc : Barclays cuts target to $19 from $22; overweight
* Hutchinson Technology Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $4 from $2; spec hold
* ICU Medical Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $128 from $120
* Imprivata Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $15 from $22; rating overweight
* Imprivata Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17 from $20; rating outperform
* Imprivata Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $19 from $23
* Interactive Intelligence Group : RBC cuts target price to $42 from $46; outperform
* Interactive Intelligence Group Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target to $50 from $57
* J&J : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $109; rating neutral
* Jarden Corp : RBC raises to top pick from outperform
* Kbr Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $23 from $22; rating outperform
* Kona Grill Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $19 from $25; outperform
* Kona Grill Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $25 from $30; rating outperform
* L Brands Inc : Baird raises target price to $105 from $103; rating outperform
* LDR Holding Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $33 from $55; outperform
* Legg Mason Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $39 from $35
* Legg Mason Inc : Susquehanna raises to neutral from negative
* Leidos : Credit Suisse raises target price to $50 from $46; rating neutral
* Leidos Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $52; rating hold
* Lgi Homes Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $36 from $21
* Lifepoint Health Inc : RBC cuts price target to $96 from $107; rating outperform
* Luminex Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $21 from $19; rating hold
* Luminex Corp : JP Morgan raises price target to $18 from $16; rating underweight
* Luminex Corp : Leerink raises price target to $21 from $18; rating market perform
* Magnum Hunter Resources Corp : FBR cuts to market perform
* Malvern Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $19 from $17; rating outperform
* MBIA Inc : MKM Partners raises to buy from neutral
* MedAssets Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* MedAssets Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $31.35 from $25
* Medassets Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform
* Mednax Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $81 from $91
* Mercantile Bank Corp : KBW raises price target to $25 from $23
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $37 from $45; hold
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP : Barclays raises target price to $15 from $14
* Mitcham Industries Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate
* Mitel Networks Corp : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12; rating outperform
* Mobileiron Inc : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $6 from $8; outperform
* Motorola Solutions Inc : Credit Suisse raises target to $77 from $70; outperform
* Noble Energy Inc : Stifel raises target price to $48 from $44
* Nvidia Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $34 from $30
* Nvidia Corp : Needham cuts to hold from buy
* Nvidia Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $33 from $27
* Oasis Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $12 from $13
* Ocean Rig Udw Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $2.6 from $3
* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $39 from $44
* On Deck Capital : JP Morgan cuts target price to $14.50 from $16; rating neutral
* On Deck Capital Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $25 from $27; rating buy
* On Deck Capital Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $13 from $18; overweight
* Orion Engineered Carbons SA : Barclays cuts target to $19 from $21; equal weight
* Pacific Drilling SA : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $1.8 from $2
* Parkway Properties Inc : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $20 from $19; buy
* PDC Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $66 from $57
* Pfizer : Credit Suisse raises target price to $41 from $40; rating outperform
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Topeka Capital raises target to $185 from $175; buy
* PRA Health Sciences Inc : Baird raises target price to $49 from $47; outperform
* QEP Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $18 from $17
* Quality Systems : Cowen and Company cuts target to $15 from $17; market perform
* Qualys Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $37 from $39; rating neutral
* Qualys Inc : RBC cuts target price to $36 from $40; rating sector perform
* Qualys Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $45 from $50
* Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $82; outperform
* Ralph Lauren Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $135 from $145; rating neutral
* Range Resources Corp : Imperial Capital reinitiates coverage with in-line rating
* Range Resources Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $35 from $38
* Red Hat Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy rating
* Rex Energy Corp : KeyBanc cuts target price to $3.50 from $5; rating overweight
* Reynolds American Inc : RBC cuts to outperform from top pick
* Reynolds American Inc : RBC raises price target to $53 from $50
* RingCentral Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23; rating buy
* Ringcentral Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $25 from $23; outperform
* Ringcentral Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $28 from $27; strong buy
* RSP Permian Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $30 from $28
* Ryanair Holdings Plc : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform
* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $25; outperform
* Sanmina Corp : Needham raises target price to $27 from $25; rating buy
* Sanmina Corp : RBC raises target price to $18 from $16; rating underperform
* Select Comfort Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $35 from $39.5
* Shenandoah Telecommunications Co : Raymond James raises target to $51 from $45
* SM Energy Co : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $38 from $40
* Southwestern Energy Co : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $12 from $16
* Ss&C Technologies Holdings : JP Morgan raises target to $90 from $73; overweight
* Superior Energy Services Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $21 from $20
* T2 Biosystems : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $13 from $17; rating neutral
* T2 Biosystems Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17.00 from $23.00
* Take-Two Interactive Software : Benchmark raises target price to $40.64; buy
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $19
* Teladoc Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $38 from $39; outperform
* Texas Roadhouse Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $41 from $43
* Texas Roadhouse Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $38 from $41
* Tidewater Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $13 from $19
* Total System Services : KBW raises price target to $55 from $47; market perform
* Total System Services Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $48; rating hold
* Towers Watson & Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $135 from $130; hold
* Transocean Ltd : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $13 from $11
* Treehouse Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $88 from $77; neutral
* Trinet Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $23 from $24; rating buy
* Trinet Group Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $23 from $24; rating overweight
* Tronox Ltd : B. Riley cuts target price to $6.50 from $11.25; rating
* Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance Inc : Stifel starts with hold
* US Auto Parts Network : Roth Capital raises target price to $4.25 from $3.85; buy
* US Ecology Inc : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $42 from $51; outperform
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals : BMO cuts target price to $133 from $141; market perform
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $136 from $204
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals : RBC cuts price target to $213 from $231; outperform
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : BMO cuts target price to $133 from $141
* Vantiv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $58; rating buy
* Vantiv Inc : KBW raises price target to $56 from $49; rating market perform
* Visa Inc : BMO cuts target price to $83 from $84; rating outperform
* Visa Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $85 from $82; rating outperform
* Visa Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $80 from $76; rating overweight
* Visa Inc : RBC raises price target to $91 from $82; rating outperform
* Whitewave Foods Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $50 from $53
* Whiting Petroleum Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $21 from $23
* Whole Foods market Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $30 from $35
* Wisdomtree Investments : Susquehanna raises target price to $18 from $17; neutral
* WPX Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $9 from $10
* Zillow Group Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $25 from $75
(Compiled by Abdul Nishad in Bengaluru)