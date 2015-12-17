Dec 17 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Hilltop Holdings, Ignyta and Pandora Media, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Apple : RBC cuts target price to $140 from $150; rating outperform * Geron Corp : Janney starts with buy * Blue Bird Corp : Stifel starts with buy; target price $14 * Pandora Media Inc : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight from underweight * Adtran : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. * 8X8 : Northland Capital raises price target to $13 from $12 * Abbvie Inc :Credit Suisse cuts target price to $69 from $75 * Abraxas Petroleum Corp : Imperial Capital cuts target to $1 from $1.75; in-line * Acuity Brands Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $275 from $200; outperform * Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $35 from $37; outperform * Adtran : JP Morgan names top picks 2016 * Adtran : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral; raises target to $22.50 * Agco Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to hold from sell; target price to $46 * Alder Biopharmaceuticals : Credit Suisse cuts target to $46 from $50; outperform * Alkermes Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $85 from $77; outperform * American Homes 4 Rent : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Amicus Therapeutics Inc : Janney resumes coverage with neutral; fair value $11 * Apple : RBC cuts target price to $140 from $150; rating outperform * Armada Hoffler Properties Inc : Raymond James raises target to $11.5; outperform * Array Biopharma Inc : Leerink cuts price target to $6 from $9 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital starts with buy; target price $29 * Bancolombia : HSBC raises to buy from hold * Blue Bird Corp : Stifel starts with buy; target price $14 * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :Credit Suisse raises target price to $81 from $76 * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Cowen and Company raises target to $100; outperform * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Credit Suisse removes from the U.S. focus list * Caci International Inc : BB&T Capital raises to buy from hold * Canadian Solar : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $35 from $29; rating buy * Caterpillar Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; target price to $60 * Ceb Inc :Barclays cuts to underweight from equalweight; cuts target price to $68 * Cepheid : Needham raises to buy from hold * Cerus Corp : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform * Chatham Lodging Trust : Stifel cuts target price to $26 from $31; rating buy * Chesapeake Energy : Capital One Securities ups target to $10 from $9; underweight * Chevron : Cowen and Company raises target price to $122 from $95; rating outperform * Ciena : JP Morgan names top picks 2016 * Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc : UBS cuts price target to $52 from $56; rating neutral * Columbia Sportswear : 2016's top three stocks * Commscope : JP Morgan names top picks 2016 * Commscope : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral ; raises target to $30 * Concha : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to $39 * Constellation Brands Inc :Barclays reinstates with overweight; $155 price target * Corcept Therapeutics Inc : Janney starts with buy; fair value $8 * Corning Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $18 from 20.00 * Corning Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Cummins Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $87 from $102 * Customers Bancorp Inc : KBW raises price target to $31 from $28; market perform * D&B : Barclays cuts target price to $110 from $115 * Danaher : Barclays raises price target to $97 from $94; rating overweight * Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : BMO starts with outperform; target price $48 * Diamondrock Hospitality Co : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Dish Network Corp : Macquarie cuts price target to $70 from $72; rating neutral * Douglas Emmett Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $33 from $31; outperform * Easterly Government Properties Inc : Raymond James ups target to $18.5; outperform * Edwards Lifesciences Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $100 from $90; buy * Eli Lilly and Co : Credit Suisse adds to U.S. focus list * Factset Research Systems Inc : Barclays raises target price to $170 from $160 * Fair Isaac Corp : Barclays raises target price to $104 from $95 * FBR Names Ascena Retail : 2016's top three stocks * Fedex Corp : Baird cuts price target to $172 from $182; rating outperform * Fedex Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $202 from $200; rating buy * Finish Line Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $20 from $19 * Finish Line Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral * Galapagos NV : Bryan Garnier raises fair value to 64 euros from 52 euros; buy * Gartner Inc :Barclays raises target price to $94 from $87 * Gastar Exploration Inc : Topeka Capital raises target to $2.50 from $2.25; buy * General Growth Properties : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $31 * General Growth Properties : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Geron Corp : Janney starts with buy; fair value $6.50 * GoPro Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $36 from $43; rating outperform * Great Southern Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target to $46 from $45.5; market perform * Hain Celestial Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $55 from $61; buy * Hanesbrands : 2016's top three stocks * Harris Corp : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $100.00 * Hcp Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $39 from $40; rating market perform * Healthcare Realty Trust Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $22; underperform * Healthcare Trust of America : Cowen and Company cuts target to $28; outperform * Hersha Hospitality Trust : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Hilltop Holdings : Raymond James cuts to market perform * Honeywell International : Jefferies raises target to $120 from $115; rating buy * Honeywell International : Bernstein raises target to $119 from $118; outperform * Host Hotels & Resorts Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $20 from $25; rating buy * Ignyta : Leerink transitions coverage with outperform rating and $16 price target * Ihs :Barclays cuts target price to $120 from $125 * IMS Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $28 * IMS Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts to equalweight from overweight * Infinera : JP Morgan names top picks 2016 * Jabil Circuit Inc : RBC raises target price to $26 from $25; rating sector perform * J&J : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $108 from $110 * Joy Global Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $13 from $20; rating neutral * Joy Global Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $16; rating equalweight * Joy Global Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $23; market perform * Joy Global Inc : William Blair cuts price target to $14 from $26; rating outperform * Joy Global Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $13 from $20; rating hold * Lakeland : Raymond James cuts to market perform * Lam Research Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $90 from $85; outperform * LaSalle Hotel Properties : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Lennox International Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $137 from $138; neutral * Lennox International Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform * Lennox International Inc : Susquehanna raises target to $150 from $143; positive * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $19 * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC starts with outperform; target price $14 * Markit Ltd : Barclays raises target price to $32 from $30 * Marks and Spencer Group Plc : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 400p from 450p * Medical Properties Trust Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $12; market perform * Merck : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $59 from $61 * Micron Technology Inc : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equalweight * Microvision Inc : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $3.50 * MiMedx Group Inc : Northland Capital raises target to $11 from $10; outperform * Moody's Corp :Barclays cuts target price to $110 from $115 * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $55 * Newmont Mining Corp : HSBC raises target price to $21.8 from $20.2 * Nike Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $150 from $145; rating buy * Nordstrom Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $63 from $66; rating buy * Omega Healthcare Investors : Cowen and Company cuts target to $35; market perform * Oracle : FBR cuts price target to $41 from $44; rating market perform * Oracle Corp : RBC cuts target price to $46 from $48; rating outperform * O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $295 from $275 * O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral * OSI Systems Inc : Roth raises price target to $101; rating buy * Pacific Continental : Raymond James cuts to market perform * Pandora Media Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $21 from $19 * Pandora Media Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $30 from $25; rating overweight * Pandora Media Inc : MKM Partners raises fair value to $18 from $14; rating neutral * Pandora Media Inc : Nomura raises target price to $17 from $16; rating neutral * Pandora Media Inc : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight from underweight * Pandora Media InC : Albert Fried & Company raises target price to $20 from $11 * Pandora Media Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $18 from $17; outperform * Pandora Media Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $24 from $23 * Pandora Media Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $27; rating buy * Patriot National Inc : Compass Point cuts price target to $17 from $20; rating buy * Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Stifel cuts target price to $36 from $46; rating buy * Physicians Realty Trust : Cowen and Company cuts target to $18.5; outperform * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $10 from $14; rating buy * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $5 from $7; rating neutral * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Suntrust Robinson cuts target price to $7 from $8; neutral * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $5.75 from $7.5; rating hold * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $4 from $8; rating neutral * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $5 from $7 * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $12 from $15, strong buy * PJT Partners Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $29 from $23 * PJT Partners Inc : Susquehanna raises to positive from neutral * Ps Business Parks Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Public Storage : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Qualcomm Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $55 from $57.5 * Qualcomm Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Regency Centers Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $66; market perform * Relypsa Inc : H C Wainwright & Co starts with buy; target price $63 * Republic Services Inc : JP Morgan starts with overweight; target price $49 * ResMed Inc : Needham cuts to hold from buy * Resource Capital Corp : FBR starts with an outperform rating; price target of $14 * Resource Capital Corp : FBR starts with outperform; price target $14.00 * Retail Opportunity Investments : Cowen and Company ups target to $21.5; outperform * Rubicon Project Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $24.00 * Rush Enterprises Inc : BB&T cuts to hold * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $22.5;market perform * Sierra : Raymond James cuts to market perform * Signature Bank : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy * Silicon Laboratories Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $60 from $58; buy * Spirit Realty Capital Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $11 from $12.5 * Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust : JMP Securities reinstates with target $26 * Store Capital Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $24 from $23 * Sunrun Inc : Keybanc raises to overweight from sector weight * Tallgrass Energy GP LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price by $6 to $29; outperform * Tallgrass Energy Partners LP : Capital One cuts target price to $55; overweight * Tallgrass Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target by $5 to $63; outperform * Taubman Centers Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $86 from $82 * Taubman Centers Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Teekay Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; cuts target price to $16 * Teekay Corp : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from buy * Teekay Lng Partners LP : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $29; sector perform * Teekay Lng Partners LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate * Teekay Offshore Partners LP : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $20; sector perform * Teekay Offshore Partners :Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate * Terex Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; target price to $20 from $25 * Textron Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $53 from $52; outperform * Thomson Reuters : Barclays raises target price to $42 from $40 * Tiffany & Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $92 from $93 * Transunion : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $26 * UDR Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform * UDR Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform * Universal Display Corp : Summit Research raises target price to $40 from $35; hold * Upland Software Inc : Roth starts with buy * Upland Software Inc : Roth starts with target price $11.50 * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts to neutral from buy * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities raises target price to $130 from $111 * Vanguard Natural Resources : Wunderlich Securities cuts to hold from buy * Vanguard Natural Resources : Wunderlich Securities revises target to $4 from $12 * Versartis Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform; target price to $12 * Verisk Analytics Inc : Barclays raises target price to $86 from $82 * Waste Connections Inc : JP Morgan starts with Top Pick rating; target price $61 * Waste Management Inc : JP Morgan starts with neutral; target price $55 * Welltower Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $71 from $75; market perform * Welltower Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Westrock Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $68 from $74; rating buy * Yadkin Financial : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)