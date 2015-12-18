Dec 18 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Knight Transportation, Hibbett Sports and Pentair,
on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Accenture : BMO raises price target to $110 from $105; rating market perform
* Delta Air Lines Inc : Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI raise price target
* Dick's Sporting, Hibbett Sports : B. Riley starts coverage with neutral
* Pentair : RBC, Canaccord Genuity cut price target on the stock
* Knight Transportation : Barclays, UBS, others cuts target price on companies stock
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes.
* Accenture : Bernstein raises target price to $104 from $100; rating market Perform
* Accenture : BMO raises price target to $110 from $105; rating market perform
* Accenture : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $116 from $110; rating neutral
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $34 from $20
* Actuant Actuant Corp : Baird raises price target to $24 from $21; rating neutral
* Actuant Corp : Barclays raises price target to $20 from $18
* Agrium : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Agrium : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $90 from $100; market perform
* Air Lease : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Alphabet : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* American Water Works Company Inc : Barclays raises target to $68; rating overweight
* Aqua Metals Inc : Northland Metals starts with outperform; $10 price target
* Aramark : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Atwood Oceanics Inc : RBC cuts target price to $14 from $19; rating sector perform
* Avago : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* BB&T : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks)
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $53 from $61; neutral
* Biodel Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform rating
* Blackberry : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $8 from $7; rating hold
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc : Baird raises price target to $22 from $21
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc : Baird raises to outperform
* Boeing : Credit Suisse raises target price to $158 from $156; rating neutral
* Boeing : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform
* Bristow Group Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform
* Brookfield Asset : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc : Baird cuts target price to $64 from $74
* Carmax Inc : RBC cuts target price to $58 from $65; rating sector perform
* Carolina Financial Corp : Raymond James starts with strong buy; target price $19
* CBOE : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Celadon Group Inc : BB&T cuts target price to $26; rating buy
* Charles Schwab Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight
* Charles Schwab Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $38 from $36
* Chatham Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts target price to $25 from $27
* Chemours Co : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $19; rating overweight
* CIT Group Inc : JMP starts with market outperform rating and $53 price Target
* Cnova NV : Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price to $3
* Cnova NV : HSBC cuts target price to $3.20 from $3.40
* Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc : Clsa cuts price target to $55 from $60; outperform
* Colfax Corp : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $29; rating sector perform
* Columbia Sportswear Co : Stifel raises to buy from hold
* Core Laboratories NV : RBC raises target price to $130 from $125; rating outperform
* Costamare : JP Morgan starts with price target $11
* Costamare : JP Morgan starts with underweight
* CSX Corp : Baird cuts target price to $30 from $31
* CVS Health Corp : Barclays reinstates with overweight rating ; target price of $110
* Daqo New Energy Corp : Northland starts with outperform; target price $37
* Delta Air Lines Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $62; outperform
* Delta Air Lines Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $68 from $55; rating buy
* Delta Air Lines Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target to $68 from $65; rating buy
* Delta Air Lines Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises target price to $70 from $65; buy
* Denbury Resources Inc : Stifel cuts to sell from hold
* Dermira Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $42 from $20
* Dermira Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral
* Diamondrock Hospitality : Barclays cuts target price to $13 from $14
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc : B. Riley starts with neutral rating; $41 price target
* Dollar Tree : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Dorian : JP Morgan starts with overweight
* Dorian : JP Morgan starts with price target $18
* Dynamic Materials Corp : Roth cuts target price to $10 from $11; rating neutral
* Earthstone Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $23 from $24; buy
* EMC Insurance : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold from buy; price target $27
* Energy Transfer Equity LP : Jefferies starts with buy; $23 target price
* Energy Transfer Partners LP : Jefferies starts with buy; $48 target price
* Exact Sciences Corp : BTIG starts with buy rating; target price $14
* Expeditors International Of Washington Inc : Baird cuts target to $48 from $52
* Fabrinet : Needham raises target price to $28 from $26; rating buy
* Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc : William Blair starts with outperform
* Federal Realty Investment :Cowen raises target to $140 from $116; market perform
* Fifth Third Bancorp : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks)
* Fitbit Inc : Mizuho starts with buy; price target $38
* FMC Technologies Inc : RBC cuts target price to $33 from $37; rating sector perform
* FMSA Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; rating sector perform
* Forum Energy Technologies : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform
* Fossil Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell; cuts price target to $26 from $38
* Frank'S International NV : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; sector perform
* Gaslog : JP Morgan Revises target price to $9 from $16; rating neutral
* Gaslog Partners : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral; cuts target to $13
* General Mills Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $58 from $59; rating neutral
* Godaddy Inc : Monness Crespi Hardt raises target price to $38 from $31; rating buy
* Halyard : Keybanc starts with sector weight
* Hancock Holding Co : RBC cuts price target to $25 from $28; rating sector perform
* Hancock Holding Co : Suntrust Robinson cuts price target to $27 from $33; buy
* Heartland Express Inc : Baird cuts target price to $20 from $21
* Heartland Payment Systems Inc : Evercore ISI raises target to $78 from $71; buy
* Helmerich And Payne Inc : RBC raises target price to $54 from $49; sector perform
* Herman Miller Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform
* Hibbett Sports Inc : B. Riley starts with neutral rating; $34 price target
* Homestreet Inc : KBW raises target price to $28 from $26; rating outperform
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $19 from $20
* Hub Group Inc : Baird cuts to neutral; cuts target price to $36
* Independence Contract Drilling Inc : RBC cuts target to $8 from $9; outperform
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP cuts target price to $348 ; market outperform
* Interpublic : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight
* Interxion : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Investors Real Estate Trust : Wunderlich cuts target price to $7.50 from $9
* Investors Real Estate Trust : Wunderlich cuts to hold from buy
* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc : Baird cuts target price to $77 from $82
* J2 Global Inc : JMP starts with market outperform rating and $100 price target
* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd : Northland Capital starts with outperform; target $46
* Knight Transportation : Barclays cuts target price to $24 from $26; overweight
* Knight Transportation : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $28 from $30
* Knight Transportation : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $27 from $31
* Knight Transportation : UBS cuts target price to $25 from $27; rating neutral
* Knight Transportation Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $25 from $29
* Knight Transportation Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
* Knight Transportation Inc : Stephens cuts price target to $30 from $33; overweight
* Kroger Co : Wells Fargo starts with outperform
* Landstar System Inc : Baird cuts target price to $63 from $68
* Lasalle Hotel : Barclays cuts to underweight from equal Weight; cuts target to $29
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc : Roth raises price target to $146 from $144; buy
* Louisiana-Pacific Corp : Dundee raises target price to $19 from $15; rating neutral
* Lyondellbasell Industries NV : Jefferies cuts target price to $100 from $106; hold
* M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc : Needham raises target to $46; buy
* Manchester United : Nomura Revises target price to $21.70 from $22; rating neutral
* Marathon Petroleum : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Marriott International Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $77 from $79
* Memorial Resource : Capital One Securities starts coverage with overweight
* Memorial Resource : Capital One Securities starts coverage with $22 price target
* Methanex : Jefferies cuts price target to $38 from $44; rating buy
* Microsoft Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $57 from $45
* Microsoft Corp : Goldman ups to neutral from sell; removes from Americas sell list
* MiMedx : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $12 from $10; rating buy
* Mosaic Co : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $32 from $36; market perform
* Nabors Industries Ltd : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12; rating outperform
* National Bankshares Inc : Sandler O'Neill starts with hold; target price $39
* National Oilwell Varco Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform
* National Oilwell Varco Inc : RBC cuts target price to $37 from $42; sector perform
* Navistar International Corp : Baird raises target price to $10 from $8; neutral
* Navistar International Corp : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
* Navistar International Corp : UBS cuts target price to $8 from $14; rating neutral
* Navistar International Corp : Susquehanna halves target price to $9; neutral
* NCR Corp : JP Morgan resumes with overweight
* NCR Corp : JP Morgan resumes with price target $33
* Newell Rubbermaid : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Nike Inc : Brean Capital raises target price to $144 from $140; rating buy
* Nimble Storage Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $11 from $14; rating hold
* Noble Corporation Plc : Stephens cuts target price to $14 from $15; overweight
* Norfolk Southern Corp : Baird raises target price to $90 from $89
* Nortek Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $49 from $62; rating hold
* NRG Energy Inc : UBS cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating buy
* Nxstage Medical Inc : BTIG starts with buy rating; target price $27
* Oceaneering International Inc : RBC cuts target price to $40; sector perform
* Oclaro Inc : Barrington starts with outperform rating; target price $4.50
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc : Baird cuts target price to $65 from $68
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Nomura raises target price to $100 from $90; Buy
* Parkway Properties Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $19 from $20; overweight
* Patriot National Inc : William Blair cuts to market perform from outperform rating
* Patterson-Uti Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $18 from $16; outperform
* Pegasystems Inc : JMP raises target price to $34 from $31; market outperform
* Pentair : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $58 from $62; rating hold
* Pentair : RBC cuts price target by $2 to $60; outperform rating
* Pentair Plc : Bernstein cuts target price to $59 from $61; rating Market-Perform
* Perrigo : B. Riley raises target price to $241 from $237; rating buy
* Plains All American Pipeline LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral
* Plains GP Holdings LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate
* PNC : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Raytheon : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Red Hat : Jefferies raises price target to $75 from $72; rating hold
* Red Hat Inc : Baird raises target price to $90 from $85; rating outperform
* Red Hat Inc : BTIG raises target price to $92 from $85; rating buy
* Red Hat Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $86 from $82; market perform
* Red Hat Inc : JMP raises target price to $97 from $86; market outperform rating
* Red Hat Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $92 from $88; rating buy
* Red Hat Inc : Piperjaffray raises price target to $95 from $89; rating overweight
* Red Hat Inc : Stifel raises target price to $97 from $85; rating buy
* Red Hat Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $97 from $86; rating positive
* Red Hat Inc : UBS raises target price to $89 from $85; rating buy
* Red Hat Inc : CLSA raises price target to $92 from $88; rating buy
* Rewalk Robotics Ltd : Barclays raises target price to $11 from $9; equal weight
* RLJ Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts target price to $25 from $30
* RLJ Lodging Trust : Barclays cuts to underweight from equalweight
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc : Baird cuts target price to $12 from $14
* Ryder System Inc : Baird cuts target price to $70 from $84
* Salesforce.Com Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $96 from $79
* Salesforce.Com Inc : Wedbush raises to outperform from neutral
* Schlumberger : William Blair raises to outperform
* Seadrill Partners Llc : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from buy rating
* Seaspan : JP Morgan starts with price target $13
* Seaspan : JP Morgan starts with underweight
* Servicenow : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Sierra Wireless Inc : CIBC cuts target price to $20 from $22
* Signature Bank : BMO names top picks for 2016 (Banks)
* Solaredge Technologies Inc : Northland starts with outperform; target price $34
* Sotheby'S : Stifel cuts target price to $30 from $38; rating buy
* SouthWestern Energy : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target price to $3 from $5; underperform
* Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc : Barclays cuts target to $80 from $85
* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $32; rating buy
* Sunoco LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $50; rating buy
* Swift Transportation Co : Baird cuts target price to $16 from $20
* Synaptics Inc : Dougherty & Company cuts target price to $80 from $83; rating buy
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $7 from $12
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
* Targa Resources Corp : Jefferies raises to hold; cuts target price to $26
* Targa Resources Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $16; rating hold
* Teekay Lng : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $37; rating overweight
* Teekay Offshore Partners LP : UBS cuts target price to $12 from $28; rating buy
* Terraform Power Inc : UBS raises target price to $9 from $6; rating sell
* Tetra Technologies Inc : RBC raises target price to $10 from $9; rating outperform
* Texas Instruments Inc : Bernstein cuts to market perform from outperform
* Tristate Capital Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $16 from $15; outperform
* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $21 from $19; sector perform
* UDR Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $41 from $39; rating buy
* Ultra Petroleum Corp : Stifel cuts to sell from hold
* Under Armour Inc : Mizuho starts with buy; price target $95
* Union Pacific Corp : Baird cuts target price to $87 from $103
* Unum Group : Raymond James cuts target price to $39 from $40; rating outperform
* UPS : Baird cuts target price to $105 from $111
* Vera Bradley Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $17 from $15
* Vera Bradley Inc : Cowen and Company raises to market perform from underperform
* Virco Mfg : Wedbush raises price target to $3.25 from $3; rating neutral
* Walt Disney Co : BTIG cuts to sell from neutral, has 12-month price target of $90
* Weatherford International Plc : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $13; outperform
* Werner Enterprises Inc : Baird cuts target price to $28 from $29
* Weyerhaeuser Co : Dundee cuts to neutral from buy
* Whirlpool : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
* Williams Co : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $43
* Williams Partners LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $40; rating buy
* Yum Brands : RBC names top 30 Global Ideas for 2016
Sector Changes:
* Banks, Airlines, Cement: Credit Suisse raises to overweight In Global Equity Strategy Note
(Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)