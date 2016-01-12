Jan 12 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Interactive Brokers Group and UDR Inc, on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Apple : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral
* Intel Corp : Mizuho Securities raises to buy; raises target price to $37
* Coca-Cola Co : Stifel raises to buy from hold
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* UDR Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* AK Steel : Barclays cuts target price to $2 from $3; rating equal weight
* Alcoa Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts price target to $10 from $11
* Alcoa Inc : UBS cuts target price to $11 from $12; rating buy
* Alon USA Energy Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $16 from $21; underweight
* Alon USA Partners LP : Barclays cuts target price to $17 from $22
* AmerisourceBergen Corp : Baird cuts target price to $108 from $113; rating neutral
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $56
* Antero Resources Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $18
* Aaon Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $21 from $22; rating neutral
* Advanced Micro Devices : Canaccord Genuity ups price target to $2.40 from $2; hold
* AMC Networks Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $78
* Antero Resources Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $25
* Apache Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $31
* Apogee Enterprises Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $58 from $63; rating buy
* Apollo Global : Jefferies cuts price target to $18; rating buy
* Apple : SocGen cuts target price to $130 from $140; rating buy
* Apple : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral rating
* Asbury Automotive Group Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts to hold from buy
* Asbury Automotive Group Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $60 from $88
* Ascena Retail Group Inc : Cowen and Co cuts price target to $13 from $14.00
* Ascena Retail Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $10 from $11; sell
* Avalonbay Communities : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* Avalonbay Communities : Cowen and Company raises target price to $192 from $189
* Baker Hughes Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $61
* Barrick Gold Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $9; rating hold
* Basic Energy Services Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $2
* Blackstone Group LP : Jefferies cuts price target to $35; rating buy
* C&J Energy Services Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $8
* CA : Barclays raises to overweight from equalweight
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $18
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Cowen and Company raises to outperform from market perform
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $31
* Calpine Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $22 from $25
* Cameron International Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $61
* Campbell Soup Co : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $50 from $47; rating sell
* Canadian National Railway Co : Susquehanna cuts target price to $57 from $63
* Canadian National Railway Co : Stifel cuts target price to $66 from $68 CNR.TO
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Susquehanna cuts target price to $128 from $159
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Stifel cuts target price to $159 from $164
* Cardinal Health Inc : Baird cuts target price to $107 from $110; rating outperform
* Carlyle Group LP : Jefferies cuts price target to $14.50; rating hold
* Carmax Inc : Oppenheimer raises to outperform rating
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $32
* CBS : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $49
* CenturyLink Inc : DA Davidson raises target price by $4 to $26; rating neutral
* CF Industries Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $47 from $62
* Charles Schwab Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $37 from $38
* Chesapeake Energy : Jefferies cuts target price to $2
* Chevron : Barclays cuts target price to $89 from $96
* Chevron : Jefferies cuts price target to $110.00
* Cimarex Energy Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $72
* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings : Wedbush cuts target price to $7 from $8; neutral
* Clearwater Paper : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; target price to $47
* Cloud Peak Energy : Barclays cuts to underweight; cuts target price to $2
* CNX Coal Resources LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $9; rating hold
* Cobalt International : Jefferies cuts target price to $5
* Coca-Cola Co : Stifel raises to buy from hold
* Coeur Mining Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to $6 from $6.75; rating buy
* Comerica Inc : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from buy
* Comerica Inc : BofA Merrill cuts target price to $39 from $54
* Concho Resources Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $88
* ConocoPhillips : Barclays cuts target price to $50 from $65
* ConocoPhillips : Jefferies cuts price target to $45.00
* Consol Energy Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11
* Continental Resources Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $18
* CSX Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $30 from $34
* CSX Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $33 from $35
* Darling Ingredients Inc : BB&T raises price target to $18; rating buy
* DDR Corp : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $15
* DHT Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* DHT Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $9 from $11
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : UBS cuts target price to $20 from $23
* Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $88
* Discovery Communications Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $28
* Dominion Diamond : Barclays cuts price target to $10 from $14; rating equal weight
* Dover Corp : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral from sell
* Dover Corp : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas sell list
* Dynegy : Macquarie cuts target price to $33 from $38
* Eagle Materials Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $70 from $76; rating buy
* E*Trade Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas Conviction list; buy
* E*Trade Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $34 from $35
* Eldorado Gold : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $3.25 from $3.75; rating neutral
* Eldorado Gold : BMO cuts price target to $5 from $6; rating market perform
* Eldorado Gold : Raymond James cuts target price to $4.75 from $5.25
* Encana Corporation : Jefferies cuts target price to $8
* Encore Wire Corp : DA Davidson cuts price target to $40 from $43; rating neutral
* Ensco Plc : UBS cuts target price to $13 from $16
* Entergy : BofA Merrill raises to buy from underperform; raises target price to $72
* EOG Resources Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $61
* EP Energy Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $2.50
* EQT Corp : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $57
* EQT Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $60 from $70
* Equity Residential : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $92
* Essex Property Trust Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* Essex Property Trust Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $248 from $245
* Euronav : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Euronav : JP Morgan cuts target price to $16 from $18
* Evercore Partners Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $64 from $61
* Evercore Partners Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to buy (CL) from neutral
* Exxonmobil : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $85
* F5 Networks Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* F5 Networks Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $100 from $140
* Flowserve Corp : DA Davidson cuts price target to $42 from $50; rating neutral
* FMC Technologies Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $29
* Fortress Investment Group : Jefferies cuts price target to $5.50; rating hold
* Forum Energy Technologies Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $12
* Franklin Resources : Morgan Stanley cuts target price by $1 to $41; equal-weight
* Franklin Resources : Bernstein cuts target price to $38 from $40; market-perform
* Frank's International NV : Jefferies cuts target price to $15
* Freeport-McMoran : HSBC cuts price target to $13.5 from $17.5
* Freeport-McMoran : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $5
* General Cable Corp : DA Davidson cuts price target to $12 from $14; rating neutral
* Global Payments : Cowen And Co cuts price target to $71 from $78; rating outperform
* GNC Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $40 from $47; rating buy
* Greenhill & Co Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $35 from $36
* Gulfport Energy Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $34
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $47 from $55;buy
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $38 from $54; perform
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : BB&T cuts target price to $54 from $62; rating buy
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : Suntrust Robinson cuts price target to $55 from $65;buy
* Hain Celestial Group Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $51 from $58; outperform
* Halliburton Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $42
* HCP Inc : Jefferies cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $30
* Heartware International : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target price to $55 from $60; buy
* Helmerich and Payne Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $41
* Hershey Co : Nomura raises price target to $86 from $82; rating reduce
* Hess Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $49 from $65
* Hollyfrontier Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $58 from $66
* Hortonworks Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $19 from $23; rating neutral
* Houlihan Lokey Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $27 from $26
* Hubbell Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $95 from $100; rating neutral
* IBM : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $146 from $155; rating neutral
* Intel Corp : JP Morgan resumes coverage with overweight rating; $40 price target
* Intel Corp : Mizuho Securities raises to buy; raises target price to $37
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $40 from $46
* Interactive Intelligence Group : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $41; rating buy
* JG Wentworth Co : KBW cuts price target to $1.50 from $4.50; rating market perform
* Kansas City Southern : Susquehanna cuts target price to $79 from $98
* Kellogg Co : Nomura raises price target to $80 from $72; rating buy
* Kilroy Realty Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $66; market perform
* Kinross Gold Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $1.50; rating underperform
* KKR & Co LP : Jefferies cuts price target to $19; rating buy
* Knight Transportation Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $30 from $35
* Kosmos Energy Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $6
* Lazard Ltd : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $48 from $56
* Lazard Ltd : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
* Lazard Ltd : Goldman Sachs removes from America's Conviction list
* Lennox International Inc : William Blair starts with outperform
* Liberty Property Trust : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* Liberty Property Trust : Cowen and Company cuts cuts price target to $33 from $36
* Lithia Motors Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $110 from $135; rating buy
* LPL Financial Holdings : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $46 from $47
* LPL Financial Holdings : Susquehanna cuts target price to $31 from $32; negative
* Lululemon Athletica : DA Davidson raises price target to $62 from $53; neutral
* Lululemon Athletica : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $43 from $40; sell
* Lululemon Athletica : Credit Suisse raises price target to $60 from $59;outperform
* Lululemon Athletica : Jefferies raises target price to $71 from $70; rating buy
* Lululemon Athletica : UBS raises target price to $60 from $50; rating neutral
* Lumentum Holdings : MKM Partners raises price target to $26 from $23; rating buy
* Macerich Co : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral; raises target price to $92
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $22;market perform
* Marathon Oil Corp : Jefferies cuts price target to $16.00
* Martin Marietta Materials InC : DA Davidson cuts price target to $145 from $164
* Maxim Integrated Products : RBC cuts price target to $35 from $40; sector perform
* McKesson Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $191 from $214; rating buy
* McKesson Corp : Baird cuts target price to $195 from $239; rating outperform
* McKesson Corp : RBC cuts target price to $190 from $220
* McKesson Corp : UBS cuts target price to $235 from $260; rating buy
* MDU Resources Group InC : DA Davidson cuts price target to $19 from $20; neutral
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Nomura cuts price target to $85 from $98
* Medical Properties Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $12
* Methanex Corp : CIBC cuts target price to $35 from $45
* Moelis & Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $30 from $32
* Mondelez : Nomura raises price target to $36 from $33; rating reduce
* Mosaic Co : Barclays cuts target price to $33 from $37
* Mueller Water Products Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $9 from $10; neutral
* Murphy Oil Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $33
* Nabors Industries Ltd : Jefferies raises to hold
* Nasdaq : UBS resumes coverage with a buy rating; price target $67
* National Oilwell Varco Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $34
* Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP : JP Morgan cuts price target to $10 from $16
* NCI Building Systems Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $14 from $16; buy
* Netflix Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $150 from $154; outperform
* Nevro Corp : Sterne Agee CRT raises target price to $85 from $80; rating buy
* Newfield Exploration Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $31
* Newmont Mining Corp : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $24
* NGL Energy Partners : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Nimble Storage : Susquehanna cuts target price to $15
* Noble Corporation Plc : UBS cuts target price to $9 from $13
* Norfolk Southern Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $84 from $93
* Norfolk Southern Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $92 from $96
* Northwest Pipe Co : DA Davidson cuts price target to $24 from $32; rating buy
* NRG : Macquarie cuts target price to $30 from $35
* Oasis Petroleum Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $6
* Occidental Petroleum Corp : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* Occidental Petroleum Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $69 from $84
* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $37
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $14
* PBF : Barclays raises target price to $44 from $38
* Peabody Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $7 from $10
* Peabody Energy Corp : Jefferies cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $2
* Performance Sports Group Ltd : DA Davidson cuts price target to $13 from $16; buy
* Petrobras : Credit Suisse starts with underperform; target price $2
* Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. : Barclays cuts target price to $4 from $6.50
* Philip Morris International : Morgan Stanley ups target to $95 from $91; overweight
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co : BMO raises to outperform
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $138
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Wunderlich cuts target price to $145 from $178; buy
* Piper Jaffray Companies : Susquehanna cuts target price to $34 from $37; neutral
* Potash Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $21 from $23
* Precision Drilling Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $2
* Progress Software Corp : Benchmark cuts target price to $28; rating buy
* Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : Imperial Capital cuts to in-line from outperform
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from neutral
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc : BofA Merrill cuts target price to $44 from $55
* Qiagen : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $28 from $31; rating buy
* Qiagen : Jefferies cuts target price to $24 from $26; rating hold
* Range Resources Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $38
* Range Resources Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $31 from $57
* Regency Centers Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $65; market perform
* Raymond James Financial : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $63 from $61
* Raymond James Financial : Susquehanna cuts target price to $62 from $66; positive
* Regions Financial Corp : Janney cuts value estimate to $10 from $12; rating buy
* Rent-A-Center Inc : BB&T cuts to hold from buy
* Reynolds American Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target to $47 from $45; equal weight
* Rice Energy Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $16
* Rice Energy Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $23
* Ring Energy Inc : Euro Pacific Capital cuts target price to $12 from $15; buy
* Rio Tinto Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $32.50; rating buy
* Ritchie Bros : RBC cuts target price to $28 from $32
* Rouse Properties : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from neutral
* Rouse Properties : BofA Merrill cuts target price to $14.50
* Rowan Companies Plc : UBS cuts target price to $15 from $21
* RSP Permian Inc : Jefferies raises to buy; cuts target price to $26
* Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts price target to $28 from $34; outperform
* Schlumberger : Jefferies cuts target price to $73
* Scorpio Tankers Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $11 from $13
* Seagate : Susquehanna cuts target price to $35
* Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies raises to buy rating
* Shire : William Blair cuts target price to $210 from $248
* Shire : RBC cuts target price to $240 from $248; rating sector perform
* Simon Property : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $241; rating outperform
* Skullcandy Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $4.50 from $6; rating buy
* Skullcandy Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $7 from $9; rating buy
* SL Green Realty Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $117; market perform
* Sotheby's : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $26; rating hold
* Southern Copper Corp : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
* Southern Copper Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $25 from $32
* Southwestern Energy Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $11
* Southwestern Energy Co : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $25
* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings : Baird ups target price to $16 from $14; outperform
* Steel Dynamics Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $22 from $24
* Stifel Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from sell
* Stifel Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $52 from $51
* Summit Materials : DA Davidson cuts price target to $26 from $32; rating buy
* SunTrust Banks Inc : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral; target price to $46
* Superior Energy Services Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $14
* Swift Transportation Co : Barclays cuts target price to $17 from $18
* Synergy Resources : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $8 from $14; outperform
* Talen Energy Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $12 from $15
* Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies cuts to underperform rating
* Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $65
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $38 from $39
* Teekay Tankers Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from overweight
* Teekay Tankers Ltd : JP Morgan cuts price target to $7 from $10
* Terreno Realty Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $25; outperform
* Texas Instruments Inc : RBC cuts price target to $58 from $60; rating outperform
* Transmontaigne Partners LP : Stifel raises target price to $30; rating buy
* Transocean Ltd : UBS cuts target price to $11 from $13
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $33
* UDR Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
* UDR Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $37 from $35.50
* Ultra Clean Holdings Inc : Craig-Hallum raises to buy; raises price target to $7
* Ultra Petroleum Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $2.50
* Union Pacific Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $95 from $104
* Union Pacific Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $102 from $104
* United States Steel Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $9 from $14
* Vale : Barclays cuts price target to $2.50 from $3.30; rating underweight
* Vale : Jefferies cuts target price to $2.75; rating hold
* Valmont Industries Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $132 from $142; buy
* VF Corp : Sterne Agee CRT raises to neutral from underperform
* Vitamin Shoppe Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $39 from $42; neutral
* Vulcan Materials Co : DA Davidson cuts price target to $96 from $106; neutral
* Walt Disney : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $113
* Weatherford International Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $9
* Wells Fargo & Co : KBW raises to outperform from market perform
* Werner Enterprises Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $30
* Western Digital Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $85
* Western Gas Partners LP : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy
* Western Gas Partners LP : BofA Merrill cuts target price to $47 from $74
* Western Refining Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $51 from $56
* Wex Inc : KBW cuts price target to $107 from $114; rating outperform
* Xylem Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $35 from $38; rating neutral
(Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)