Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : CIBC raises target price to $44.5 from $37.5
* Ak Steel Holding Corp : UBS cuts to sell from neutral
* Ak Steel Holding Corp : UBS raises price target to $2.50 from $2
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target to $210 from $195
* Allegiant Travel Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $203 from $200
* Alon USA Energy Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $11 from $13
* Alon USA Partners LP : Barclays cuts target price to $12 from $14
* Ambarella Inc : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating
* American Airlines Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $45 from $46
* Amgen Inc : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $195 from $193
* AngioDynamics Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $16 from $17; rating overweight
* Apache Corp : Wells Fargo raises to outperform from market perform
* Baker Hughes : Jefferies cuts to underperform
* Baker Hughes : Nomura starts with neutral
* Baker Hughes : Jefferies cuts target price to $34
* Baker Hughes : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $56 from $53; buy
* Bank Mutual Corp : KBW starts with market perform rating; $8 target price
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $39; rating hold
* Barrick Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $17 from $11
* Barrick Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
* Basic Energy : Nomura starts with neutral
* Becton Dickinson and Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $157 from $156
* Beigene Ltd : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $42 from $39
* Biogen Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to $404 from $419
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical : Jefferies cuts target price to $116 from $120; buy
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $11
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Boston Scientific Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $22 from $21
* C&J : Nomura starts with neutral
* Canfor Corp : Dundee Capital cuts target price to C$19.50 from C$25
* Capital One : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $78 from $79
* Carmax Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $67 from $72; rating hold
* CBOE Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $68 from $69
* CBS : RBC starts with outperform
* CBS Corp : Nomura raises target price to $66 from $60; rating buy
* Celgene Corp : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $125 from $115
* Chevron Corp : Barclays raises target price to $97 from $89
* Cme Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $98 from $97
* Coach Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $46
* Coeur Mining Inc : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer
* Coeur Mining Inc : CIBC raises target price to $4.25 from $2.90
* Conagra Foods Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $46
* Conagra Foods Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $52 from $50; rating buy
* Conagra Foods Inc : JP Morgan raises target to $49 from $47; overweight
* Corning Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $23 from $21; rating buy
* Costco Wholesale Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $166 from $162
* Delek US Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $20 from $30
* Diamond Offshore : Nomura starts with reduce rating
* Discovery Communications : RBC starts with outperform
* Dolby Laboratories Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral
* Duluth Holdings Inc : BMO raises target price to $23 from $20; rating outperform
* Dupont Fabros : Janney cuts to neutral
* Dynegy : Ladenburg Thalmann starts with buy; price target $20
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $125 from $100
* Eldorado Gold : CIBC raises target price to $3.50 from $3.25
* Eldorado Gold : Credit Suisse raises target price to $4 from $3.25
* Eldorado Gold : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral
* Ensco : Nomura starts with reduce rating
* Envestnet Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $40 from $56; rating buy
* Equifax Inc :William Blair starts with outperform rating
* Exxon Mobil Corp : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $80
* Fastenal Co : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $29
* Firstservice Corp : BMO raises target to $43 from $36; rating market perform
* Firstservice Corp : Raymond James raises target to $46 from $42; outperform
* FMC : Nomura starts with neutral
* Freeport-Mcmoran Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $10 from $9
* Freeport-McMoran Inc : Nomura raises target price to $10 from $7
* Fresh market Inc : Wedbush adjusts target price to $28.50; rating neutral
* Frontier Communications : Cowen and Co ups target to $6.50 from $6; outperform
* Galapagos NV : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $92 from $89
* Gaming and Leisure Properties : SunTrust Robinson starts with neutral
* Glaukos Corp : Stifel starts with hold rating
* Goldcorp : CIBC raises target price to $17.50 from $16.50
* Golden Star Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to $0.38 from $0.20
* Greenhill & Co Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $24
* GrubHub Inc : Pacific Crest starts with sector weight rating
* Halliburton Co : Jefferies raises target price to $43; rating buy
* Halliburton Co : Nomura starts with buy rating
* Hancock Holding Co : KBW cuts target price to $26 from $30
* Hanesbrands Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $31 from $33; rating buy
* Hecla Mining Co : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer
* Helmerich and Payne : Nomura starts with buy rating
* Hemisphere Media : RBC starts with outperform
* Hess Corp : Barclays raises target price to $54 from $48
* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $55 from $52
* Hollyfrontier Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $41 from $49
* IAMGOLD Corp : CIBC raises target price to $2.15 from $2
* Independence Contract Drilling : Nomura starts with buy rating
* Inphi Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $41.75 from $38.50; rating buy
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $80 from $100
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts to underweight
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc : KBW cuts target price to $286 from $290
* International Flavors & Fragrances : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to $150
* Intuitive Surgical Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $664 from $633
* Jack In The Box Inc : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equal weight
* Jarden Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral
* Juno Therapeutics Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $50 from $48
* Kate Spade & Co : Keybanc raises target price to $27
* Kinder Morgan Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $20 from $21; overweight
* Kinross Gold Corp : CIBC raises target price to $3.80 from $3.20
* Kroger : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $44; rating overweight
* Linkedin Corp : MKM Partners cuts target price to $130
* Linkedin Corp : MKM Partners cuts to neutral
* Lions Gate Entertainment : RBC starts with sector perform rating
* Macrogenics Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $21 from $20
* Marketaxess Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $135 from $115
* Martin Marietta Materials : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $185 from $180
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc : RBC raises target price to $42 from $35
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
* Meta Financial Group Inc : KBW starts with outperform rating; $55 target price
* Murphy Oil Corp : Barclays raises target price to $27 from $23
* Nabors : Nomura starts with neutral
* National Oilwell : Nomura starts with neutral
* Nephrogenex Inc : H.C. Wainwright cuts to neutral from buy
* Newmont Mining : CIBC raises target price to $34 from $28.50
* Noble Corp : Nomura starts with reduce rating
* Nordstrom Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $47 from $50
* Northern Tier Energy LP : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $25
* Northern Trust Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $67; rating hold
* NXP Semiconductors : Pacific Crest cuts target to $100 from $105; overweight
* Pan American Silver : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer
* Pan American Silver Corp : CIBC raises target price to $12 from $9
* Parker Drilling : Nomura starts with buy rating
* Patterson :Nomura starts with neutral
* PBF Energy : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $36
* PBF Energy : JP Morgan starts overweight - Benzinga.com
* PDC Energy Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $60 from $56; market perform
* PDC Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $66 from $59; rating outperform
* PDC Energy Inc : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $65; rating buy
* PDC Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $70 from $61; buy
* PDC Energy Inc : Topeka Capital raises target price to $72 from $68; rating buy
* Philip Morris International : Credit Suisse raises target to $93 from $83; neutral
* Phillips 66 : Barclays cuts target price to $98 from $102
* Pixelworks Inc : Craig Hallum raises target price to $3 from $2.5; rating buy
* Plains All American Pipeline LP : Wunderlich cuts target to $20 from $22; hold
* Plains GP Holdings LP : Wunderlich cuts target price to $8 from $11; rating hold
* Popular Inc : Piper Jaffray starts with overweight
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $70 from $71
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $415 from $436
* Regenxbio Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $36 from $34
* Restaurant Brands International : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight rating
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers : BMO raises target to $27 from $25; market perform
* Rite Aid Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy
* Rowan : Nomura starts with neutral
* Royal Gold Inc : CIBC raises target price to $52 from $49
* RPC : Nomura starts with neutral
* Schlumberger Nomura starts with buy rating
* Scripps Networks Interactive : RBC starts with sector perform rating
* SeaChange International : Dougherty & Company cuts target to $7 from $9; buy
* Silicon Motion Technology : B. Riley raises target to $46.75 from $41; buy
* Silicon Motion Technology : Brean Capital raises target to $46 from $45; buy
* State Street Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $64; rating buy
* Stryker Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $119 from $107
* Summit Materials Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $22
* Superior Energy : Nomura starts with neutral
* Swift Transportation : Barclays raises target to $19 from $17; overweight
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target to $24 from $22
* Targa Resources Corp : Wunderlich raises target to $28 from $24; hold
* Tesoro Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $114 from $120
* The Walt Disney Co : RBC starts with sector perform rating
* Time Warner : RBC starts with outperform
* Transocean : Nomura starts with reduce rating
* Transunion : William Blair starts with outperform rating
* Twenty-First Century Fox : RBC starts with outperform
* United States Steel Corp : UBS raises price target to $12 from $8
* United States Steel Corp :UBS cuts to sell from neutral
* Universal Forest Products Inc : D. A. Davidson cuts to underperform from neutral
* Valero Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $85 from $93
* Viacom : RBC starts with underperform; price target $34
* VimpelCom Ltd : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
* VimpelCom Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $4.50 from $4.30
* Virgin America Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; raises target price to $57
* Vulcan Materials Co : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $128 from $115
* WD-40 Co : B. Riley raises target price to $106 from $103; rating neutral
* Weatherford : Nomura starts with buy rating
* Western Gas Equity Partners LP : Wunderlich raises target to $33 from $28; hold
* Western Gas Partners LP : Wunderlich raises target to $45 from $40 ; buy
* Western Refining : Barclays cuts target price to $36 from $39
* Westrock Co : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform
* Weyerhaeuser Co : Dundee Capital cuts target price to $33 from $34
* Weyerhaeuser Co : Dundee Capital cuts to neutral from buy
* Yamana Gold : CIBC raises target price to $3.20 from $2.70
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $37 from $35
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $111 from $113
* Zumiez Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $16 from $17
