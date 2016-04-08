April 8 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S. companies, including Apache, Eldorado Gold and GrubHub, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Apache Corp : Wells Fargo raises to outperform from market perform * Baker Hughes : Jefferies cuts to underperform * Barrick Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Linkedin Corp : MKM Partners cuts to neutral * United States Steel , AK Steel Holding Corp : UBS cuts to sell Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : CIBC raises target price to $44.5 from $37.5 * Ak Steel Holding Corp : UBS cuts to sell from neutral * Ak Steel Holding Corp : UBS raises price target to $2.50 from $2 * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target to $210 from $195 * Allegiant Travel Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $203 from $200 * Alon USA Energy Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $11 from $13 * Alon USA Partners LP : Barclays cuts target price to $12 from $14 * Ambarella Inc : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating * American Airlines Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $45 from $46 * Amgen Inc : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $195 from $193 * AngioDynamics Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $16 from $17; rating overweight * Apache Corp : Wells Fargo raises to outperform from market perform * Baker Hughes : Jefferies cuts to underperform * Baker Hughes : Nomura starts with neutral * Baker Hughes : Jefferies cuts target price to $34 * Baker Hughes : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $56 from $53; buy * Bank Mutual Corp : KBW starts with market perform rating; $8 target price * Bank of New York Mellon Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $39; rating hold * Barrick Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $17 from $11 * Barrick Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Basic Energy : Nomura starts with neutral * Becton Dickinson and Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $157 from $156 * Beigene Ltd : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $42 from $39 * Biogen Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to $404 from $419 * Biomarin Pharmaceutical : Jefferies cuts target price to $116 from $120; buy * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $11 * Boot Barn Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Boston Scientific Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $22 from $21 * C&J : Nomura starts with neutral * Canfor Corp : Dundee Capital cuts target price to C$19.50 from C$25 * Capital One : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $78 from $79 * Carmax Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $67 from $72; rating hold * CBOE Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $68 from $69 * CBS : RBC starts with outperform * CBS Corp : Nomura raises target price to $66 from $60; rating buy * Celgene Corp : Morgan Stanley raises price target to $125 from $115 * Chevron Corp : Barclays raises target price to $97 from $89 * Cme Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $98 from $97 * Coach Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $46 * Coeur Mining Inc : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer * Coeur Mining Inc : CIBC raises target price to $4.25 from $2.90 * Conagra Foods Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $46 * Conagra Foods Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $52 from $50; rating buy * Conagra Foods Inc : JP Morgan raises target to $49 from $47; overweight * Corning Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $23 from $21; rating buy * Costco Wholesale Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $166 from $162 * Delek US Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $20 from $30 * Diamond Offshore : Nomura starts with reduce rating * Discovery Communications : RBC starts with outperform * Dolby Laboratories Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral * Duluth Holdings Inc : BMO raises target price to $23 from $20; rating outperform * Dupont Fabros : Janney cuts to neutral * Dynegy : Ladenburg Thalmann starts with buy; price target $20 * Edwards Lifesciences Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $125 from $100 * Eldorado Gold : CIBC raises target price to $3.50 from $3.25 * Eldorado Gold : Credit Suisse raises target price to $4 from $3.25 * Eldorado Gold : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * Ensco : Nomura starts with reduce rating * Envestnet Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $40 from $56; rating buy * Equifax Inc :William Blair starts with outperform rating * Exxon Mobil Corp : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $80 * Fastenal Co : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $29 * Firstservice Corp : BMO raises target to $43 from $36; rating market perform * Firstservice Corp : Raymond James raises target to $46 from $42; outperform * FMC : Nomura starts with neutral * Freeport-Mcmoran Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $10 from $9 * Freeport-McMoran Inc : Nomura raises target price to $10 from $7 * Fresh market Inc : Wedbush adjusts target price to $28.50; rating neutral * Frontier Communications : Cowen and Co ups target to $6.50 from $6; outperform * Galapagos NV : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $92 from $89 * Gaming and Leisure Properties : SunTrust Robinson starts with neutral * Glaukos Corp : Stifel starts with hold rating * Goldcorp : CIBC raises target price to $17.50 from $16.50 * Golden Star Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to $0.38 from $0.20 * Greenhill & Co Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $18 from $24 * GrubHub Inc : Pacific Crest starts with sector weight rating * Halliburton Co : Jefferies raises target price to $43; rating buy * Halliburton Co : Nomura starts with buy rating * Hancock Holding Co : KBW cuts target price to $26 from $30 * Hanesbrands Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $31 from $33; rating buy * Hecla Mining Co : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer * Helmerich and Payne : Nomura starts with buy rating * Hemisphere Media : RBC starts with outperform * Hess Corp : Barclays raises target price to $54 from $48 * Hill-Rom Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $55 from $52 * Hollyfrontier Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $41 from $49 * IAMGOLD Corp : CIBC raises target price to $2.15 from $2 * Independence Contract Drilling : Nomura starts with buy rating * Inphi Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $41.75 from $38.50; rating buy * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $80 from $100 * Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts to underweight * Intercontinental Exchange Inc : KBW cuts target price to $286 from $290 * International Flavors & Fragrances : Exane BNP Paribas raises target to $150 * Intuitive Surgical Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $664 from $633 * Jack In The Box Inc : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equal weight * Jarden Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral * Juno Therapeutics Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $50 from $48 * Kate Spade & Co : Keybanc raises target price to $27 * Kinder Morgan Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $20 from $21; overweight * Kinross Gold Corp : CIBC raises target price to $3.80 from $3.20 * Kroger : JP Morgan cuts target price to $43 from $44; rating overweight * Linkedin Corp : MKM Partners cuts target price to $130 * Linkedin Corp : MKM Partners cuts to neutral * Lions Gate Entertainment : RBC starts with sector perform rating * Macrogenics Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $21 from $20 * Marketaxess Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $135 from $115 * Martin Marietta Materials : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $185 from $180 * Maxim Integrated Products Inc : RBC raises target price to $42 from $35 * Maxim Integrated Products Inc : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * Meta Financial Group Inc : KBW starts with outperform rating; $55 target price * Murphy Oil Corp : Barclays raises target price to $27 from $23 * Nabors : Nomura starts with neutral * National Oilwell : Nomura starts with neutral * Nephrogenex Inc : H.C. Wainwright cuts to neutral from buy * Newmont Mining : CIBC raises target price to $34 from $28.50 * Noble Corp : Nomura starts with reduce rating * Nordstrom Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $47 from $50 * Northern Tier Energy LP : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $25 * Northern Trust Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $67; rating hold * NXP Semiconductors : Pacific Crest cuts target to $100 from $105; overweight * Pan American Silver : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer * Pan American Silver Corp : CIBC raises target price to $12 from $9 * Parker Drilling : Nomura starts with buy rating * Patterson :Nomura starts with neutral * PBF Energy : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $36 * PBF Energy : JP Morgan starts overweight - Benzinga.com * PDC Energy Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $60 from $56; market perform * PDC Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to $66 from $59; rating outperform * PDC Energy Inc : Stifel raises target price to $70 from $65; rating buy * PDC Energy Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $70 from $61; buy * PDC Energy Inc : Topeka Capital raises target price to $72 from $68; rating buy * Philip Morris International : Credit Suisse raises target to $93 from $83; neutral * Phillips 66 : Barclays cuts target price to $98 from $102 * Pixelworks Inc : Craig Hallum raises target price to $3 from $2.5; rating buy * Plains All American Pipeline LP : Wunderlich cuts target to $20 from $22; hold * Plains GP Holdings LP : Wunderlich cuts target price to $8 from $11; rating hold * Popular Inc : Piper Jaffray starts with overweight * Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $70 from $71 * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $415 from $436 * Regenxbio Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $36 from $34 * Restaurant Brands International : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight rating * Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers : BMO raises target to $27 from $25; market perform * Rite Aid Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Rowan : Nomura starts with neutral * Royal Gold Inc : CIBC raises target price to $52 from $49 * RPC : Nomura starts with neutral * Schlumberger Nomura starts with buy rating * Scripps Networks Interactive : RBC starts with sector perform rating * SeaChange International : Dougherty & Company cuts target to $7 from $9; buy * Silicon Motion Technology : B. Riley raises target to $46.75 from $41; buy * Silicon Motion Technology : Brean Capital raises target to $46 from $45; buy * State Street Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $64; rating buy * Stryker Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $119 from $107 * Summit Materials Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $22 * Superior Energy : Nomura starts with neutral * Swift Transportation : Barclays raises target to $19 from $17; overweight * Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target to $24 from $22 * Targa Resources Corp : Wunderlich raises target to $28 from $24; hold * Tesoro Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $114 from $120 * The Walt Disney Co : RBC starts with sector perform rating * Time Warner : RBC starts with outperform * Transocean : Nomura starts with reduce rating * Transunion : William Blair starts with outperform rating * Twenty-First Century Fox : RBC starts with outperform * United States Steel Corp : UBS raises price target to $12 from $8 * United States Steel Corp :UBS cuts to sell from neutral * Universal Forest Products Inc : D. A. Davidson cuts to underperform from neutral * Valero Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $85 from $93 * Viacom : RBC starts with underperform; price target $34 * VimpelCom Ltd : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * VimpelCom Ltd : Citigroup raises price target to $4.50 from $4.30 * Virgin America Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; raises target price to $57 * Vulcan Materials Co : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $128 from $115 * WD-40 Co : B. Riley raises target price to $106 from $103; rating neutral * Weatherford : Nomura starts with buy rating * Western Gas Equity Partners LP : Wunderlich raises target to $33 from $28; hold * Western Gas Partners LP : Wunderlich raises target to $45 from $40 ; buy * Western Refining : Barclays cuts target price to $36 from $39 * Westrock Co : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform * Weyerhaeuser Co : Dundee Capital cuts target price to $33 from $34 * Weyerhaeuser Co : Dundee Capital cuts to neutral from buy * Yamana Gold : CIBC raises target price to $3.20 from $2.70 * Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $37 from $35 * Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $111 from $113 * Zumiez Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $16 from $17 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)