May 3 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including On Deck Capital and Ceva, on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* International Paper Co : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* Republic Services Inc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
* SBA Communications Corp : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Edgewell Personal Care Co : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* United Technologies Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Activision Blizzard Inc : MKM Partners raises target to $38 from $34; buy
* Alaska Air Group Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts price target to $92 from $100
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies cuts target to $119 from $122; rating buy
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : JMP Securities cuts target to $127; market outperform
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Leerink cuts target to $107 from $120; outperform
* Amplify Snack Brands Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to 19 from $18; buy
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $58; buy
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Jefferies raises price target to $57 from $56; buy
* Aon Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $112 from $105; rating neutral
* Apartment Investment and Management : JMP Securities raises target to $46 from $44
* Armour Residential REIT Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $21
* Arthur J Gallagher & Co : Goldman Sachs raises target to $49 from $43; neutral
* Autoliv Inc : Barclays raises price target to $89 from $84; rating underweight
* AXT Inc : B Riley raises price target to $4 from $3.90; rating buy
* Barracuda Networks Inc : Imperial Capital raises target to $16 from $12; in-line
* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc : Baird raises target price to $55 from $50;outperform
* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc : RBC raises target price to $54 from $50; outperform
* Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP : RBC raises target to $18 from $17; outperform
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $4.
* Bridge Bancorp Inc : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $33
* Broadsoft Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $47 from $48; rating outperform
* Brocade Communications Systems : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $8 from $8.5; hold
* Callon Petroleum Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $12
* Cavium Inc : Brean Capital starts with buy; target price $67
* CenterState Banks Inc : KBW raises price target to $17.50 from $16
* Central Valley Community Bancorp : D.A. Davidson ups target to $13.50 from $13
* Centurylink Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform rating
* Ceva Inc : Barclays raises price target to $30 from $28; rating overweight
* Chegg Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $9 from $8; rating overweight
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $8
* Cimarex Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $110 from $105
* CNO : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $21 from $20
* Community Health Systems Inc : Jefferies cuts target to $15 from $18; rating hold
* Concho Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $132
* Consol Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to $12 from $11; equal weight
* Continental Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $44
* Covanta Holding Corp : Barclays raises price target to $17 from $16
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Barclays raises target to $14 from $13
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target to $17 from $14; hold
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $24
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Iberia Capital raises price target to $26 from $20
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : RBC raises target to $25 from $23; sector perform
* Diamondback Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $100 from $94
* Diebold Inc : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $29 from $32; rating in-line
* Eastman Chemical Co : Barclays raises target to $80 from $72; equal weight
* Edison International : Jefferies raises target price to $72 from $66; hold
* Education Realty Trust Inc : JMP Securities raises target price to $47 from $45
* Enbridge Energy Management Llc : RBC raises target to $22 from $19;sector perform
* Energen Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43
* EQT : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $82
* Equifax Inc : RBC raises price target to $133 from $126; rating outperform
* Eversource Energy : Mizuho Securities raises price target to $59; rating neutral
* Extra Space Storage Inc : Evercore ISI raises price target by $1 to $89; hold
* Fabrinet : B Riley raises price target to $42.25 from $32; rating buy
* Fabrinet : JP Morgan raises target price to $37 from $33; rating overweight
* Fabrinet : Piper Jaffray raises price target to $44 from $36; rating overweight
* Femsa : Barclays raises price target to $110 from $109
* Ferrari : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 11 pct to $41; rating underperform
* First Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $36 from $34
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70
* German American Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $34 from $33.5
* Gladstone Land : Janney Capital ups fair value estimate to $11 from $10.50; buy
* Golden Star Resources : CIBC raises target price to $0.45 from $0.40
* Gulfport Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $35
* Haemonetics Corp : Jefferies cuts price target to $32 from $40; rating buy
* Hartford Financial Services Group : Goldman Sachs ups target to $50 from $48; buy
* Helmerich and Payne : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $58 from $60.50
* Helmerich and Payne : Cowen and Company ups target to $58 from $54; market perform
* Horizon Pharma Plc : Mizuho cuts target price to $25 from $34; rating buy
* INC Research Holdings Inc : Baird cuts target price to $51 from $55
* INC Research Holdings Inc : Baird cuts to neutral rating
* Interactive Intelligence Group : RBC raises target to $40 from $35;outperform
* Intrexon Corp : JMP Securities starts with market outperform and $42 target
* K2M Group Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target to $20 from $26; rating overweight
* K2M Group Holdings Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $22 from $25
* Laredo Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $12 from $9
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $18 from $16
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc : Roth Capital raises target to $18.50 from $18; buy
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp : Macquarie cuts price target to $25 from $31
* Matador Resources Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $22
* Mercury General Corp : Compass Point raises target to $55 from $50; neutral
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $5
* Midcoast Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform
* Monolithic Power Systems Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target to $75 from $70; buy
* Monolithic Power Systems Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $80 from $70
* Newfield Exploration Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43
* On Deck Capital Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $6 from $12
* On Deck Capital Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold rating
* On Deck Capital Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $7 from $10; hold
* On Deck Capital Inc : FBR cuts target price to $6.50 from $11
* On Deck Capital Inc : FBR cuts to market perform from outperform
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $64 from $79
* Parsley Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $26
* PDC Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70
* Phillips 66 Partners LP : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target to $22 from $20
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $3 from $2.10
* Principal Financial Group Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $40 from $37
* Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : Barclays raises target to $34 from $27
* QEP : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22
* Qualys Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform
* Qualys Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $27 from $25; rating neutral
* Qualys Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $28 from $32
* Range Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $35
* Republic Services Inc : Barclays raises price target to $52 from $45
* Republic Services Inc : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
* Rice Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $19 from $18
* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : Nomura raises target to $101 from $96; buy
* RSP Permian Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $36
* Rudolph Technologies Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $19 from $18
* SM Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $31
* St. Jude Medical :Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform;ups target to $81
* Superior Energy Services : Citigroup raises price target to $20 from $14
* Superior Energy Services : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral
* Superior Energy Services : Seaport Global raises price target to $19 from $16
* Superior Energy Services : Cowen and Company raises target to $20; outperform
* Sysco Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $43 from $39; rating sell
* Sysco Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $51 from $44; rating neutral
* T2 Biosystems Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9 from $8
* Tal International Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $17 from $12
* Telefonica Brasil : RBC raises target price to $15 from $13
* Texas Roadhouse Inc : Barclays raises target to $50 from $47; rating overweight
* Texas Roadhouse Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45; rating hold
* Texas Roadhouse Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $39 from $36; rating hold
* Texas Roadhouse Inc : JP Morgan raises target to $42 from $39; rating neutral
* Texas Roadhouse Inc : RBC raises target to $44 from $42; rating sector perform
* TFS Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $18 from $17
* Trinet Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $20 from $17; rating buy
* Unum : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $33 from $30
* US Ecology Inc : Imperial Capital cuts to in-line from outperform
* US Ecology Inc : Imperial Capital raises price target to $48.50 from $44
* Validus Holdings Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises target to $45 from $44; rating neutral
* Varian Medical Systems Inc : RBC raises target to $85 from $84; sector perform
* Visteon Corp : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
* Visteon Corp : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $83
* W. R. Berkley Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $62 from $59; buy
* Waste Connections Inc : Barclays raises price target to $74 from $60
* Waste Management Inc : Barclays raises price target to $66 from $60
* Whiting Petroleum Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $10
* WPX Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $11 from $8
* XL Group Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $36 from $39; rating neutral
(Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. in Bengaluru)