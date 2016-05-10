May 10 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Your Community Bankshares, Kohls and Nordic American
Tanker, on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Aflac Inc : FBR cuts to market perform rating
* Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight
* St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral rating
* Gap Inc : JP Morgan, Nomura, others cut target price on the stock
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes.
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target to $203 from $202
* Aflac Inc : FBR cuts price target to $68 from $71
* Aflac Inc : FBR cuts to market perform rating
* Agree Realty : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $41; outperform
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc : JMP Securities ups target to $105 from $101
* Altria Group Inc : Independent Research raises target to $68.0 from $65.0; hold
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $18.50 from $16.75
* Amazon.Com : Bernstein raises target price to $1,000 from $770; outperform
* Amdocs Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $56; rating hold
* American Capital : JP Morgan raises target price to $18 from $17.50
* American International Group Inc : FBR cuts price target to $53 from $56
* American Public Education Inc : BMO raises target to $23; market perform
* American Science and Engineering Inc : Benchmark raises to buy rating
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17; buy
* AngloGold : JP Morgan raises target price to $17.42 from $15.76
* Apache Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $55 from $48
* Appfolio Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $13
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Cowen cuts target to $15 from $25; outperform
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $15; rating buy
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Northland Capital cuts target to $9 from $11
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $15 from $21
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc :Piper Jaffray cuts target to $14 from $21;overweight
* Apricus Biosciences : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $1 from $2; buy
* Ardelyx Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17 from $20; rating outperform
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC raises target to $10 from $8; sector perform
* Armstrong World : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $45; underweight
* Baidu Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target to $225 from $240
* Baker Hughes Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $55 from $58; rating overweight
* Baxter : Cowen and Company raises price target to $46 from $42
* Baxter International : Leerink raises target to $47 from $46; market perform
* Baxter International : RBC Capital raises price target to $47; sector perform
* Baxter International : UBS raises target price to $48 from $47
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies raises target price to $20 from $19; buy
* Bill Barrett Corp : Barclays raises price target to $7 from $6; equal weight
* BlackRock Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $386 from $383
* Blackstone Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $29
* Bonanza Creek Energy : Imperial Capital raises target to $3.50 from $1; in-line
* Cabot : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $48 from $44; rating hold
* CenterPoint Energy Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target to $23 from $20;neutral
* CEVA Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $32 from $25
* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd : Citigroup cuts target to $88 from $94
* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd : Citigroup cuts to neutral rating
* Chimerix Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $7 from $8
* Choice Hotels International Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $44 from $42
* Clovis Oncology Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $11 from $18; neutral
* Coherus Biosciences : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $35; overweight
* Coherus BioSciences Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $30 from $35
* Colony Starwood Homes : KBW raises target price to $30 from $29
* Colony Starwood Homes : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform rating
* Comerica Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $42
* Concho Resources Inc : JP Morgan raises target to $126 from $113; overweight
* Concho Resources Inc : KLR raises target to $120; rating accumulate
* Cone Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $18 from $12; equal weight
* Connecture Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $4; rating strong buy
* Continental Building Products : Barclays ups target to $22 from $19; overweight
* Continental Building Products : Credit Suisse ups target to $23; outperform
* Continental Resources Inc : KLR raises target to $48; rating buy
* ContraFect Corp : Maxim cuts price target to $5 from $7; rating buy
* ContraFect Corp : Roth Capital cuts price target to $3.30
* ContraFect Corp : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy
* Crawford & Co : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $7 from $6; neutral
* Credicorp : Goldman Sachs raises price target by 3.7 pct to $169; rating buy
* CSI Compressco LP : RBC raises target price to $8 from $7; sector perform
* Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $60 from $57
* Danaher Corp : UBS raises target price to $108 from $103
* DCT Industrial Trust Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $45.5; outperform
* Demand Media Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating buy
* Dermira Inc : Leerink raises target price to $46 from $39; rating outperform
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $7 from $7.25
* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals : Leerink cuts target to $18.00 from $20.00; outperform
* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $16 from $20
* Dillard's Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $65 from $70
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc : Leerink raises target price to $36 from $35
* DRDGOLD : JP Morgan raises target price to $4.90 from $3.15
* E. W. Scripps Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating hold
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts target price to $78 from $94; outperform
* Easterly Government Properties Inc : RBC raises target to $19 from $18
* Eclipse Resources Corp : BMO raises target price to $4 from $3; market perform
* Eldorado Gold : CIBC raises target price to $4.75 from $4; sector performer
* Eldorado Gold : RBC raises target price to $4.75 from $3.50
* Eldorado Gold Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $5.5 from $5; buy
* EMC Insurance Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $28 from $27
* Emergent Capital Inc : FBR cuts price target to $6 from $7; rating outperform
* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $31 from $38
* Endologix Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $11.25 from $8.25; hold
* Endologix Inc : BMO raises target price to $11.50 from $9.50; market perform
* Endologix Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $14 from $10; outperform
* Endologix Inc : RBC raises target price to $15 from $11; rating outperform
* Energen Corp : Seaport Global Securities raises target to $50 from $36
* Energen Corp : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral
* Engility Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27; rating buy
* Epizyme Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating buy
* EQT Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $80 from $73
* Estee Lauder Companies : RBC raises target price to $107 from $105; outperform
* Exelon Corp : UBS raises target price to $35 from $30
* Extended Stay America Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $14.75 from $13
* Fibrogen Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $38 from $40
* Fiesta Restaurant Group : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $50; buy
* Fiesta Restaurant Group : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $36 from $45; overweight
* Fiesta Restaurant Group : Raymond James cuts price target to $37.50 from $45
* Fiesta Restaurant Group : Raymond James cuts to outperform rating
* Fiesta Restaurant Group : Stephens cuts target to $40 from $55; overweight
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts to neutral from buy
* First Republic Bank : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $73 from $69
* Fiserv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $119; rating buy
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $175; rating buy
* Four Corners Property Trust : Ladenburg Thalmann raises target price to $21; buy
* Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $36
* Franklin Resources Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts target to $38; rating hold
* Freeport-McMoran : Berenberg raises target price to $9.75 from $7.35; rating hold
* Gap Inc : Baird cuts target price to $22 from $26; rating neutral
* Gap Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $17 from $23
* Gap Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $27; rating underperform
* Gap Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $21
* Gap Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $22 from $24
* Gap Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $28 from $34; rating buy
* Gap Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating underweight
* Gap Inc : Keybanc cuts target price to $33 from $36; rating overweight
* Gap Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $19 from $26; rating neutral
* Gap Inc : RBC cuts target price to $20 from $26; rating sector perform
* Gap Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $28 from $35
* Gap Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $20 from $23; rating neutral
* Gap Inc : Topeka Capital cuts target price to $22 from $40
* Gap Inc : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy
* Gap Inc : UBS cuts target price to $18 from $23
* Gap Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $19 from $25; rating neutral
* Globant : JP Morgan raises price target to $40 from $36; rating overweight
* Gold Fields : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.70
* Golub Capital BDC : Raymond James raises target to $19 from $18; outperform
* Grand Canyon Education Inc : BMO raises target price to $49 from $44; outperform
* Gray Television Inc : RBC cuts target price to $17 from $18; rating outperform
* GrubHub Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $22 from $20; market perform
* GSV Capital Corp : Ascendiant Capital cuts price target to $11 from $12; buy
* Halozyme Therapeutics : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $11 from $10; buy
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $16 from $18
* Harmony Gold : JP Morgan raises target price to $3.23 from $2.24
* Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to neutral from overweight
* HCP Inc : BMO raises target price to $30; underperform rating
* HCP Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $32 from $25
* HCP Inc : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform
* HCP Inc : RBC Capital raises price target to $32 from $30; rating underperform
* HCP Inc : UBS raises target price to $35 from $31
* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $22 from $27
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $21.50 from $20
* Horizon Pharma PLC : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $24 from $25
* Hyatt Hotels Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $38 from $36
* Icahn Enterprises LP : UBS cuts target price to $52 from $62
* Infoblox Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating sell
* Infoblox Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $20 from $23
* InnerWorkings Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $10; rating buy
* Inogen Inc : Stifel raises target price to $52 from $46
* Intercontinental Exchange : RBC reinstates with sector perform; price target $255
* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc : UBS raises target to $118 from $115
* Interxion Holding : Barclays raises price target to $38 from $35; overweight
* InvenSense Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $7; rating hold
* Invensense Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to $6.50 from $8; equal-weight
* Invensense Inc : Topeka Capital cuts price target to $8 from $9 ; buy rating
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $16 from $15; buy
* J C Penney Company Inc : Jefferies starts with hold rating; $9 price target
* JD.Com : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $38
* JD.com Inc : Brean cuts target price to $36 from $37; rating buy
* JD.com Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral
* JD.com Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $33 from $35.5; rating buy
* JD.com Inc : MKM cuts target price to $32 from $34; rating buy
* JG Wentworth Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $1 from $1.25; rating hold
* Juno Therapeutics Inc : Guggenheim raises target price to $46 from $41; buy
* Kearny Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $13 from $12
* Kite Pharma Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $80
* Kite Pharma Inc : Mizuho cuts price target to $80 from $90; rating buy
* Kohls Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $43 from $44
* Kohls Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $55 from $57; rating buy
* Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc : Longbow cuts to neutral rating
* Laredo Petroleum Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $8 from $6; neutral
* Laredo Petroleum Inc : KLR raises target price to $10; rating hold
* LaSalle Hotel Properties : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $18.50 from $19
* Lattice Semiconductor : Jefferies cuts target price to $6.50 from $7.00; buy
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $6; rating hold
* LendingClub Corp : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $8.; rating buy
* LendingClub Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $11 from $16; rating neutral
* LendingClub Corp : Guggenheim cuts to neutral rating
* LendingClub Corp : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight
* Louisiana-Pacific Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $19 from $17.5
* Malibu Boats Inc : BMO cuts to market perform; cuts target price to $15 from $20
* MannKind Corp : Piper Jaffray raises target to $0.10 from $0.05; underweight
* MannKind Corp : RBC raises target price to $0.20 from $0.15; underperform
* MaxLinear Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $24 from $22
* MaxLinear Inc : Needham raises target price to $20 from $19
* Medicines Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $43 from $44; rating buy
* Mesoblast : Maxim cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating buy
* Morgans Hotel Group Co : MKM raises fair value to $2.25 from $1.30
* Morgans Hotel Group Co : MKM raises to neutral from sell
* MYR Group Inc : Maxim cuts price target to $28 from $30
* Navigators Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $82 from $81
* Nevro Corp : BMO raises target price to $79 from $78; rating outperform
* Nevro Corp : JMP Securities raises target price to $90 from $85
* Nevro Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $84 from $80
* Nevro Corp : Leerink raises price target to $90 from $80
* New York Community Bancorp Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $15.5 from $16
* NewLink Genetics Corp : Baird cuts target price to $23 from $27; outperform
* NewLink Genetics Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $19; rating hold
* NewLink Genetics Corp : Mizuho cuts price target to $20 from $52; rating buy
* NewLink Genetics Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $23 from $63
* NewLink Genetics Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $15; buy
* Noble Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $40 from $38
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 from $12
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold
* Northrop Grumman Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $230 from $220
* Novatel Wireless : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $2.50 from $3; hold
* Novocure Ltd : Barclays cuts target price to $12 from $13; rating underweight
* Oasis Petroleum Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $12 from $9
* Oasis Petroleum Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold
* Oasis Petroleum Inc : Topeka Capital raises target price to $14 from $10; buy
* Oasis Petroleum Inc : UBS raises target price to $9 from $5; rating neutral
* ON Semiconductor : JP Morgan raises target price to $11 from $10
* ON Semiconductor : Raymond James raises target price to $10 from $8.50; outperform
* OvaScience Inc : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $8 from $7; buy
* Parkway Properties : Baird raises target price to $19 from $16; outperform
* Pattern Energy Group : NBF raises target price to $23 from $22; outperform
* PDC Energy Inc : KLR raises target price to $79; rating buy
* Penntex Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $13 from $12; overweight
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust : Barclays raises price target to $14 from $13
* Penumbra Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $62 from $60; rating buy
* Penumbra Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $62 from $60; rating overweight
* PharMerica Corp : Barrington raises price target to $34 from $30
* Phibro Animal Health Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $42
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc : Stifel raises target price to $18 from $16.50
* Platform Specialty Products : Nomura raises target to $11 from $10; neutral
* Ply Gem Holdings : Imperial Capital raises target to $17.50 from $17; outperform
* PRA Group Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $32 from $47
* PRA Group Inc : Raymond James cuts to outperform rating
* Premier Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $40 from $44
* Presbia PLC : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $14
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $48
* Proteon Therapeutics : Raymond James cuts target to $18 from $20; outperform
* Prudential Financial : Raymond James cuts target to $91 from $94; strong buy
* Q2 Holdings Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $30 from $25; outperform
* QTS Realty : Stifel cuts to hold from buy on valuation
* Rackspace : Raymond James cuts to outperform
* Rackspace Hosting Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $20 from $22
* Rackspace Hosting Inc : Raymond James cuts price target to $25 from $28
* Rackspace Hosting Inc :Cowen and Company raises target to $38 from $36;outperform
* Ralph Lauren Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $123 from $128
* Regal Beloit Corp : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
* Rice Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $22 from $17; overweight
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers : Jefferies raises target price to $35 from $32; buy
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers :Raymond James ups target to $34.50 from $31;outperform RBA.TO
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : BMO ups target to $30.5 from $27; market perform RBA.TO
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : TD Securities raises target to $26 from $23
* RLJ Lodging Trust : Baird cuts target price to $26 from $27; rating outperform
* Rose Rock Midstream LP : RBC raises price target to $19 from $15; outperform
* Ryerson Holding Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $11 from $5; hold
* Sanchez Energy Corp : RBC raises target price to $9 from $8; rating outperform
* Seagate Technology PLC : UBS cuts target price to $14 from $20; rating sell
* Semgroup Corp : RBC raises price target to $39 from $30; outperform rating
* SolarCity Corp : Baird cuts target price to $37 from $47; rating neutral
* SolarCity Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $38 from $62
* SolarCity Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $25 from $29
* SolarCity Corp : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $27 from $54
* SolarCity Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $50 from $60; strong buy
* SolarCity Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $46 from $56
* Solaredge : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
* Solaredge :Goldman Sachs cuts target to $25;removes from Americas conviction buy list
* Solaredge Technologies : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $30 from $36; buy
* Spirit Realty Capital Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $14 from $12.5
* Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $22 from $24
* Sprouts Farmers market Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
* St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral rating
* St. Jude Medical Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $80 from $70
* STAG Industrial Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $23.50; outperform
* StemCells Inc : Rodman & Renshaw adjusts target to $18 from $1.5
* Store Capital Corp : Wunderlich Securities raises price target to $29.50; buy
* Summit Midstream Partners : Barclays raises target to $23 from $21; equal weight
* Sunpower Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $32; rating overweight
* SunTrust Banks Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $46 from $45
* Tetra Technologies Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $8 from $10; outperform
* Tetra Technologies Inc : Johnson Rice raises to buy; cuts target price to $9
* Tetra Technologies Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $7 from $8;outperform
* Tetra Technologies Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $6 from $9; rating buy
* Teva : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $75 from $78
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $71 from $80; buy
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Leerink cuts target to $63 from $65; outperform
* THL Credit Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $14
* Triangle Capital Corp : Jefferies raises to buy from hold
* Trinet Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $17; rating hold
* Tyson Foods Inc : BMO raises target price to $78 from $68; rating outperform
* Tyson Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $61
* Tyson Foods Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $80 from $75;conviction list buy
* Tyson Foods Inc : RBC raises target price to $68 from $65; rating sector perform
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $101 from $104
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $80 from $85
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc : Morgan Stanley cuts target to $98 from $105
* United Natural Foods Inc : BMO raises target to $36 from $32; market perform
* United States Cellular : Raymond James cuts target to $49 from $50; strong buy
* US Auto Parts Network Inc : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $4.50;rating buy
* Vale : Renaissance Capital raises target price to $3.5 from $3
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals : JP Morgan cuts target price to $60 from $70; overweight
* Vericel Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $11.60 from $11.45; buy
* Wayfair Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $51
* Wayfair Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral rating
* Wayfair Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $46 from $48
* Western Asset Mortgage : Wunderlich Securities cuts to sell; cuts target to $8
* Western Gas Equity Partners : Barclays ups target to $42 from $34; equal weight
* Western Gas Partners : Barclays raises price target to $56 from $48; overweight
* William Lyon Homes : JP Morgan raises target price to $19 from $17
* Willis Towers Watson Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $147 from $151; buy
* Xcel Energy Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $38.50; rating hold
* Xenith Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $8 from $7.25
* Your Community Bankshares Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
* Your Community Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $39.50 from $37
* Zebra Technologies Corp : JP Morgan cuts price target to $88 from $99;overweight
SECTOR CHANGES
* Global Equity Strategy:Credit Suisse raises luxury sector to overweight from underweight
(Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)