June 24 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including CubeSmart, Sovran Self Storage and CACI
International, on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* T-Mobile US Inc : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy
* Weatherford International Plc : Imperial Capital starts with an in-line rating
* Extra Space Storage , Sovran Self Storage :DA Davidson starts with neutral
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes.
* Accenture Plc : Bernstein raises price target to $120 from $112
* Accenture Plc : BMO raises price target to $118 from $113; rating market perform
* Accenture Plc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral rating
* Accenture Plc : RBC raises price target to $127 from $121; rating outperform
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank ups target price to $208 from $207
* Alarm.com Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $24 from $22; neutral
* American Farmland Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $7.5 from $8
* American Software : B. Riley raises price target to $12.50 from $12;buy rating
* AmSurg Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $95 from $90
* AT&T Inc : Buckingham Research cuts to neutral rating - Benzinga.com
* Baker Hughes Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $55 from $54
* Bank of The Ozarks Inc : KBW cuts price target to $46 from $48
* BlackBerry : CIBC cuts price target to $7 from $7.25
* BlackBerry Ltd : MKM Partners cuts target to $7.50 from $8.50; rating neutral
* BlackRock Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $385 from $383
* Brightcove Inc : Northland Capital starts with outperform; target price $15
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc : Guggenheim raises to buy rating
* CACI International : Citigroup cuts target price to $106; rating buy
* CACI International Inc : Maxim cuts price target to $109 from $115; rating buy
* CACI International : RBC cuts price target to $97 from $103
* CBOE Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $63 from $62
* Celadon Group Inc : Stifel cuts to hold - Thefly.com
* Cempra Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $47 from $51
* Charles Schwab Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33
* Concordia Healthcare : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $45 from $55; buy
* CubeSmart : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $35
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $10 from $9
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $26 from $25
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc : Stifel resumes with buy; target price $50
* Emerge Energy Services : D.A. Davidson raises target to $7 from $5; underperform
* Emerge Energy Services : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral
* Emerge Energy Services : Wunderlich raises price target to $12 from $9; hold
* Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $27 from $24
* Equinix Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $440 from $380
* Eversource Energy : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $58 from $59
* Extra Space Storage : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $95
* Federal Realty Investment Trust : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* General Mills : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $61
* General Mills : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $60 from $56; equal-weight
* Halliburton Co : UBS raises price target to $55 from $50; rating buy
* HB Fuller Co : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $50 from $47; rating hold
* Herman Miller Inc : BB&T cuts to hold rating - Thefly.com
* Hibbett Sports Inc : Stifel resumes with hold
* Interface Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform
* Invesco Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $35 from $34
* Liberty Global Plc : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $41 from $50; buy
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price by $2 to $26
* Marathon Oil : BMO raises price target to $20 from $15; rating market perform
* McCormick & Company : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $110 from $105; buy
* Methode Electronics Inc : Baird raises price target to $45 from $35
* Methode Electronics Inc : Baird raises to outperform rating
* National Storage Affiliates : D.A. Davidson starts with buy; target price $25
* Newfield Exploration : Barclays raises price target to $35 from $28; overweight
* Nexpoint Residential : Ladenburg Thalmann ups price target by $1 to $19.50; buy
* Northern Trust Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $74 from $73
* Oracle : Jefferies raises price target to $51 from $50; rating buy
* Pacific Continental : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price by $0.50 to $18.50; buy
* Pioneer Natural Resources : Simmons assumes with overweight rating
* Pioneer Natural Resources : Simmons assumes with target price $201
* Progress Software Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $24 from $22; neutral
* SciQuest Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform
* Sonic Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $30 from $33
* Sonic Corp : Guggenheim cuts price target to $38 from $40
* Sonic Corp : Jefferies cuts price target to $32 from $34; rating hold
* SouthWest Airlines : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $54 from $60; outperform
* Southwest Airlines Co : Cowen and Company cuts target to $49 from $51; outperform
* Sovran Self Storage Inc : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $110
* Sovran Self Storage Inc : Evercore ISI raises to buy
* Starz : Macquarie raises target price to $35 from $30
* Synnex Corp : Brean Capital raises target price to $108 from $97; rating buy
* Synnex Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $103 from $87
* T-Mobile US Inc : Nomura cuts price target to $44 from $46
* T-Mobile US Inc : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy
* TransDigm : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $300 from $280; rating buy
* Trimble Navigation : Wedbush raises target price to $29 from $27
* Unit Corp : Seaport Global Securities resumes coverage with buy rating
* Unit Corp : Seaport Global Securities resumes coverage with $22 target price
* Univar : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
* Weatherford International Plc : Imperial Capital starts with an in-line rating
* Weatherford International Plc : Imperial Capital starts with price target of $7
* WebMD Health Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $76 from $75; buy
* Willbros Group Inc : Morgan Stanley raises to equal weight rating - Benzinga.com
* Willis Towers Watson Plc : Janney cuts to neutral rating - Benzinga.com
Indus Changes
* Equity Strategy: Credit Suisse cuts S&P 500 .SPX year-end target to 2,000 from 2,150
(Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)