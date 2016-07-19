July 19 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Michaels Companies, Tesoro and Star Bulk Carriers, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Hyatt Hotels Corp : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Yahoo! Inc : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy * Chipotle Mexican Grill : CLSA raises to outperform from underperform * Schlumberger : SocGen raises to buy from hold * Michaels Companies Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Netflix : Jefferies, Pacific Crest, Canaccord Genuity cut target price Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 3M Co : Jefferies raises target price to $210 * 8X8 Inc : Dougherty raises target price to $18 from $15 * Aecom : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $35 * Albemarle Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $102 * Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc : Barclays raises target to $113 from $105 * Allscripts Healthcare : Cowen and Company ups target to $17 from $16; outperform * Alon USA Partners LP : Citigroup cuts target price to $10.8 from $11 * Altisource Residential Corp : KBW cuts target price to $11 from $12 * American Homes 4 Rent : KBW raises target price to $19 from $17 * American International Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $57 from $58 * Apartment Investment and Management Co : Barclays raises target to $50 from $47 * ARM Holdings : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight rating * Ashland Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $140 * Astec Industries Inc : Baird cuts to neutral * Atwood Oceanics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $186 from $188 * Bank of America Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $16.50 from $16 * Bank of America Corp : KBW raises target price to $15 from $14 * Basic Energy Services Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $2 from $3 * Boston Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $159 from $149 * Boston Properties Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $141 from $129 * Brandywine Realty Trust : Barclays raises target price to $17 from $16 * Brixmor Property Group Inc : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $27 * Brown & Brown Inc : Barclays raises target price to $31 from $30 * Burlington Stores Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $75 from $66 * Burlington Stores Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $85 from $70 * Cabot Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $60 * Calatlantic Group Inc : RBC starts with outperform rating; $48 price target * Cal-Maine Foods Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $37 * Camden Property Trust : Barclays raises target price to $92 from $91 * Celanese Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $83 * Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : CLSA raises to outperform from underperform * Chubb Ltd : Credit Suisse raises target price to $136 from $131 * Clubcorp Holdings Inc : Imperial raises price target to $14 from $12 * Colony Starwood Homes : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Colony Starwood Homes : KBW raises target price to $32 from $30 * Columbia Property Trust Inc : BMO raises target price to $27 from $25; outperform * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $32 from $34 * Coresite Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $102 from $91 * CubeSmart : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $36 * CVR Refining LP : Citigroup cuts target price to $7 from $12 * Cyrusone Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $62 from $57 * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Barclays raises target price to $118 from $110 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $108 * Domino's Pizza Inc : Nomura raises target price to $140 from $135 * Douglas Emmett Inc : Barclays raises target price to $33 from $31 * Duke Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $27 from $25 * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : Barclays raises target price to $52 from $49 * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $46 from $44 * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $91 from $98 * EMC Corp : Brean raises target price to $30 from $29; rating buy * Emcor Group Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight * Ensco Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $10.50 from $12 * Ensco Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $10 * Ensco Plc : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $9 from $8; sell * Equity One Inc : Barclays raises target price to $30 from $28 * Equity Residential : Jefferies cuts target price to $62 from $66 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Barclays raises target price to $243 from $242 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $209 from $230 * Evoke Pharma Inc : Noble Life Science Partners cuts to hold rating * Extra Space Storage Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $110 * Federal Realty Investment Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $173 from $160 * First Industrial Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $26 * Fluor Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $58 from $55 * FMC Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $58 * GCP Applied Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33 * General Growth Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $30 from $29 * Glaukos Corp : Roth Capital raises price target to $36.50 from $30 * Government Properties : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold * Green Plains Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 * Guess Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $12 from $15 * Guess Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to underweight from neutral * Halliburton Co : Nomura raises target price to $53 from $44 * Halliburton Co : SocGen cuts to hold from buy * Hartford Financial Services Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $53 from $55 * Hasbro Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $89 from $91 * Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray raises to overweight from neutral * Hawaiian Electric Industries : Barclays raises target to $29 from $28; underweight * HCP Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $32 * Hess Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $57 from $62 * HFF Inc : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $33 * Highwoods Properties Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $50 * Hollyfrontier Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $26 from $36 * Honda Motor : Jefferies raises target price to $34 * Hudson Pacific Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $36 * Hudson Technologies Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $7; rating buy * Huntsman Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $20 * Hyatt Hotels Corp : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * IBM : Citigroup raises target price to $160 from $140; rating neutral * IBM : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $145 from $135; rating hold * IBM : JMP Securities raises target price to $172 from $157 * IBM : RBC raises target price to $165 from $155; rating sector perform * IBM : UBS raises target price to $160 from $150 * J B Hunt Transport Services Inc : UBS cuts target price to $86 from $90 * Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $58 from $55 * Jazz Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho raises target price to $195 from $193; rating buy * Jones Lang LaSalle Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $136 from $137 * Kimco Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $33 * Koppers Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 * LCNB Corp : FBR & CO raises target price to $19 from $18 * Lennox International Inc : Barclays raises target price to $143 from $137 * Lexington Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Liberty Global Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $42 from $46 * Macerich Co : Barclays raises target price to $94 from $89 * Macerich Co : Jefferies raises target price to $86 from $80 * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $26 * Marathon Petroleum Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $51.5 from $55 * Maxim Integrated Products Inc : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform * Medical Properties Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $13 * Merit Medical Systems Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with $27 price target * Merit Medical Systems Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating * Michaels Companies Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $30 from $33.00 * Michaels Companies Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc : Jefferies raises target to $115 from $103 * MPLX LP : Barclays reinstates with overweight rating; $42 price target * National Storage Affiliates Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $22 * Netflix Inc : Baird cuts target price to $94 from $108; rating neutral * Netflix Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $115 from $120; rating buy * Netflix Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $92 from $106; rating neutral * Netflix Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $110 from $130; outperform * Netflix Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $76 from $80; rating underperform * Netflix Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $116 from $125 * Netflix Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $90 from $109; rating neutral * Netflix Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price by $3 to $82 * Netflix Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115 * Netflix Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115; rating buy * Netflix Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $125 from $130 * Netflix Inc : RBC cuts target price to $130 from $140 * Noble Corporation Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8 * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38 * Open Text : National Bank Financial raises target price to $80 from $65 * Orexigen Therapeutics Inc : RBC adjusts target price to $5 * Paccar Inc : Longbow cuts to underperform from neutral * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $81 from $88 * Parkway Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $18 from $17 * Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : Nomura raises target price to $18 from $16 * PBF Energy Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $39 from $49 * Phillips 66 : Citigroup cuts target price to $79 from $88 * Post Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $64 from $62 * PPG Industries Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $127 * Praxair Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $140 * Prologis Inc : Barclays raises target price to $58 from $54 * Prologis Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $46 * Public Storage : Barclays raises target price to $254 from $253 * Public Storage : Jefferies raises target price to $270 from $265 * QTS Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $59 * Rait Financial Trust : KBW raises target price to $3 from $2.5 * Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust : Baird cuts to neutral rating * Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $22 * Redwood Trust Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Regency Centers Corp : Barclays raises target price to $80 from $77 * Regency Centers Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $78 * Resource Capital Corp : KBW raises target price to $12 from $11.5 * Retail Properties of America Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $17.5 * Rexford Industrial Realty Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $22 * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $21 * Schlumberger : SocGen raises target price to $91 from $86 * Schlumberger : SocGen raises to buy from hold * Seagate Technology Plc : Citigroup raises target price to $29 from $18 * Seagate Technology Plc : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell * Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $19 * Sequenom Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $0.75 from $1.50 * Sherwin-Williams Co : Susquehanna cuts target price to $370 from $375 * Silicon Motion Technology Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $64.50; buy * Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp : KBW raises target price to $17 from $16 * Simon Property Group Inc : Barclays raises target price to $264 from $254 * Simon Property Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $271 from $250 * SL Green Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $113 from $107 * SL Green Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $133 from $123 * Sovran Self Storage Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $135 from $130 * Stag Industrial Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $22 * Star Bulk Carriers Corp : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Super Micro Computer Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Superior Energy Services Inc : Nomura raises target price to $16 from $13 * Tableau Software : Summit Redstone starts with a hold rating and target $53 * Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc : Jefferies raises target to $42 from $38 * Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $73 from $67 * Terreno Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23 * Tesoro Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $92 from $92.5 * Tesoro Corp : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral * T-Mobile US Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $49 from $44 * T-Mobile US Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $46 * Toyota Motor : Jefferies raises target price to $121 7203.T * Transocean Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $11 RIGN.BN * Travelers Companies Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $111 from $109 * Univar Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23 * Valero Energy Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $58 from $70 * Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $58 * VMware Inc : BMO raises target price to $70 from $55; rating market perform * VMware Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $68 from $61 * VMware Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $65 from $55; rating hold * VMware Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $84 from $83 * VMware Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $61 from $52 * VMware Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115 * VMware Inc : UBS raises target price to $77 from $72 * Vornado Realty Trust : Barclays raises target price to $108 from $103 * W. R. Grace & Co : Jefferies raises target price to $89 * Weingarten Realty Investors : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $40 * Welltower Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $61 * Western Digital Corp : Citigroup raises target price to $65 from $55 * Western Refining Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $23 from $29 * WhiteWave Foods Co : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight * WhiteWave Foods Co : Barclays raises target price to $56 from $51 * Yahoo! Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $44 from $43; rating buy * Yahoo! Inc : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy * Yahoo! Inc : RBC raises target price to $39 from $38 * Yahoo! Inc : UBS raises target price to $43 from $42 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. and Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)