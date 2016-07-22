July 22 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Adeptus Health, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Yadkin Financial, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Chicago Bridge & Iron Co : Baird cuts to neutral * D.R. Horton Inc : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy * Humana Inc : Wolfe Research raises to outperform * Community Bank System Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold rating * Packaging Corp of America : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * 1st Source Corp : KBW raises target price to $33 from $32 * 8X8 Inc : Barclays raises price target to $17 from $13; rating overweight * 8X8 Inc : Craig Hallum raises target price to $17 from $15; rating buy * 8X8 Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22 from $20 * 8X8 Inc : Needham raises target price to $17 from $15; rating buy * 8X8 Inc : Northland Capital raises target price to $17 from $16 * A. O. Smith Corp : BMO raises target price to $105 from $93 * Acxiom Corp : Dougherty starts with buy; price target $28 * Adeptus Health Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $80 from $89 * Adeptus Health Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $100 from $113 * Adeptus Health Inc : Keybanc Capital cuts target price to $67 from $85 * Advanced Micro Devices : BMO raises target price to $5 from $4.50 * Advanced Micro Devices : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $6.50 from $6 * Advanced Micro Devices : Citigroup raises price target to $2.50 from $2 * Advanced Micro Devices : Craig Hallum raises price target to $7.50 from $6; buy * Advanced Micro Devices : Credit Suisse raises target price to $5.50 from $3.50 * Advanced Micro Devices : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $4 from $3 * Advanced Micro Devices : Jefferies raises price target to $6.75 from $5.50 * Advanced Micro Devices : Mizuho raises target price to $5.50; rating neutral * Aetna Inc : UBS cuts target price to $135.0 from $145 * Aetna Inc : Wolfe Research cuts to peer perform * Agilent Technologies Inc : BTIG raises target price to $55 from $50; rating buy * AK Steel Holding Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $8 from $7 * Akamai : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy * Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $159 * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $101; rating buy * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Barclays raises target price to $250 from $240 * Alliance Data Systems Corp : BMO cuts to market perform rating * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $210 from $195 * Allstate Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $77 from $76 * AMC Networks Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $84 from $91 * American Airlines Group : Wolfe Research cuts target to $45 from $48; outperform * American Electric Power Company : Deutsche Bank raises target to $72 from $66 * American National Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $27 from $26 * American National Bankshares Inc : Raymond James raises target to $28 from $27 * American River Bankshares : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $12; buy * Associated Banc-Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $20 from $19 * Associated Banc-Corp : KBW raises target price to $19.5 from $19 * Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc : Raymond James starts with outperform; target $5 * AT&T Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $45 from $44 * AT&T Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $44 * AT&T Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $46 from $40 * AT&T Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $44 from $41 * AT&T Inc : RBC raises price target to $44 from $41 * Athenahealth Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $158 from $162 * Athenahealth Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Athenahealth Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold; target price to $147 from $165 * Athenahealth Inc : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $170 from $186; outperform * Banc of California Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $22 from $20.50 * Banc of California Inc : UBS raises target price to $25 from $24 * BancorpSouth Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 * Bank of New York Mellon Corp : CLSA cuts target price to $45 from $46 * Bank of New York Mellon Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $45 from $44 * Bank of New York Mellon Corp : UBS cuts target price to $45 from $46.0 * Benchmark Electronics Inc : B.Riley raises target price to $23 from $19 * Benchmark Electronics Inc : Needham raises target price to $26 from $23; buy * Biogen Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $275 from $267; rating neutral * Biogen Inc : Leerink raises target price to $360 from $319 * Black Knight Financial Services Inc : KBW raises target price to $38 from $37 * Blackstone Group : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $26 from $24 * Blackstone Group : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $31; rating buy * Blue Bird Corp : Craig Hallum raises target price to $19 * Blue Bird Corp : Stifel raises target price to $15 from $14 * Blue Hills Bancorp : Compass Point raises target price to $18 from $17.5; buy * Blueknight Energy Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $8 from $5 * Blueknight Energy Partners LP : SunTrust Robinson raises to buy from neutral * Boston Beer Co Inc : CLSA raises target price to $175 from $160 * Boston Beer Co Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $170 from $151 * Boston Beer Co Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $151 from $145 * Boston Beer Co Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $175 from $154 * Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13.50 * Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc : KBW raises target to $12 from $11.5 * Brandywine Realty Trust : JP Morgan raises target price to $17 from $16 * Brandywine Realty Trust : Mizuho Securities cuts to neutral * Brandywine Realty Trust : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $18 from $17 * Bruker Corp : Btig's Karen Koski assumes coverage with neutral rating * Buffalo Wild Wings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $170 from $166 * Calpine Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $18 from $17 * Capital One Financial : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $87; overweight * Capital One Financial Corp : BMO cuts target price to $102 from $108 * Capital One Financial Corp : CLSA cuts target price to $83 from $90 * Capital One Financial Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $85 from $90 * Capital One Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $77 from $83 * Capital One Financial Corp : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price to $86 from $88 * Capital One Financial Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $76 from $77 * Cardinal Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $24 from $23 * CBS Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $57 from $56 * Celestica Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $9.75 from $9 * Celestica Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $12 from $11 * Celestica Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Celsion Corp : Maxim cuts price target to $4 from $9; rating buy * CenterPoint Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24.5 from $22.5 * Central Valley Community : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $17 from $13.50 * Central Valley Community : KBW cuts to Market perform from outperform * Cheesecake Factory Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $49 from $50 * Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : Baird cuts to neutral * Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : Baird cuts price target to $40 * Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : Baird cuts to neutral; cuts target to $40 * Chipotle Mexican Grill : Barclays cuts target to $395 from $400; equal weight * Chipotle Mexican Grill : Jefferies cuts target price to $330 from $350 * Chipotle Mexican Grill : Nomura cuts target price to $405 from $420; neutral * Citizens Financial Group Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $28 from $32 * Citizens Financial Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23; rating hold * Citizens Financial Group Inc : KBW raises target price to $24 from $23 * Clearwater Paper Corp : DA Davidson raises price target by $10 to $75 * Clearwater Paper Corp : RBC raises target price to $60 from $56 * CMS Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $46 from $43 * Coca-Cola European Partners Plc : Bernstein cuts price target to $42 from $57 * Cohen & Steers Inc : KBW raises target price to $44 from $43 * Community Bank System Inc : KBW raises target price to $42 from $40 * Community Bank System Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold on valuation * Community Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $23 from $22 * Comtech Telecommunications : Ladenburg starts with buy rating; $19 price target * Concordia : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $26 * Consolidated Edison Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $74 from $70 * Contango Oil & Gas Co : RBC raises price target to $15 from $14; outperform * ContraFect Corp : Maxim cuts to hold from buy * Core Laboratories NV : Iberia Capital raises target price to $150 from $140 * Core Laboratories NV : Scotia Howard Weil raises target price to $127 from $122 * Coresite Realty : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy * Crown Castle International Corp : Stifel raises target price to $110 from $103 * Crown Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $60 from $58 * Cyrusone : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy * D.R. Horton Inc : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy * D.R. Horton Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33 * D.R. Horton Inc : KBW raises target price to $35 from $33 * D.R. Horton Inc : S&P cuts target price by $1 to $35 * D.R. Horton Inc : S&P cuts to hold from buy * Dana Holding Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $13; rating neutral * Dana Holding Corp : RBC raises target price to $14 from $11 * Dana Holding Corp : Susquehanna raises price target to $14 from $13 * Darden Restaurants Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $63 from $64 * Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc : Raymond James cuts target to $19 from $19.5 * Devon Energy Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $41 from $38 * Dexcom Inc : Baird raises price target to $81 from $74; rating neutral * Dexcom Inc : Oppenheimer raises target price to $93 from $80 * Dexcom Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $105 from $81 * Digital Realty : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy * Discovery Communications Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $24 from $25 * Dish Network : RBC raises price target to $56 from $50; rating sector perform * Dish Network : Wunderlich cuts to sell from hold * Dominion Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $78 from $72 * Domino's Pizza Inc : Barclays raises target price to $132 from $121 * Domino's Pizza Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $150 from $123 * Domino's Pizza Inc : Maxim raises price target to $135 from $127 * Dover Corp : Baird LOWERS price target to $84 from $86; rating outperform * Dover Corp : Bernstein cuts target price to $85 from $87 * Dover Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $68 from $64 * Dover Corp : RBC raises target price to $64 from $62 * DTE Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $96 from $90 * Duke Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $85 from $80 * Dunkin' Brands Group : JP Morgan raises target price to $50 from $45; neutral * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy * Dynegy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $23 from $21 * E*TRADE Financial Corp : CLSA cuts target price to $29 from $31 * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $29 from $28 * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Jefferies raises price target to $28 from $25.50 * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Nomura raises target price to $32 from $30; rating buy * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $31 from $28 * E*TRADE Financial Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $27 from $25 * East West Bancorp : Barclays cuts target to $41 from $42; rating overweight * East West Bancorp : D.A. Davidson cuts price target to $38 from $40 * East West Bancorp : KBW cuts target price to $39 from $40 * Eastgroup Properties Inc : Sandler O'Neill cuts to hold from buy * Eastgroup Properties Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * Eaton Vance Corp : Citigroup raises price target by $4 to $39 * EBay Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $33 from $29 * Edison International : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $76 from $71 * El Paso Electric Co : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $52 from $48; buy * Encana Corp : Barclays raises target price to $10 from $7 * Encana Corp : CIBC raises target price to $8 from $6.75 * Encana Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9.75 from $9.50 * Entergy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $83 from $78 * Equinix : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy * Essendant Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $23 from $29; rating hold * Essendant Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $23.50; rating hold * Eversource Energy : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $61 from $58 * Evolent Health Inc : Leerink raises target price to $28 from $20 * Exelon Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $39 from $36 * Exelon Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold * Expedia Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $130 from $135 * Facebook Inc : BTIG cuts to neutral from buy * FCB Financial Holdings : Deutsche Bank raises target to $41 from $39; rating buy * FCB Financial Holdings : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $42; rating buy * Fidelity Southern Corp : KBW raises target price to $20 from $19 * Fidelity Southern Corp : KBW raises to outperform from market perform * First American Financial : Barclays raises target to $46 from $45; overweight * First American Financial : KBW raises target price to $40 from $39 * First Financial Bankshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $30 from $27 * FirstEnergy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $39 from $37 * Flextronics International Ltd : Craig Hallum lowers target price to $15; buy * FMC Technologies : Barclays cuts price target to $30 from $31; equal weight * FMC Technologies : Jefferies cuts price target to $27 from $29 * FTI Consulting Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $50 from $45 * General Motors Co : CLSA raises target price to $36 from $35 * General Motors Co : RBC raises price target to $34 from $32; rating sector perform * Genesis Energy LP : Raymond James raises target price to $43 * Gentex Corp : Craig-Hallum raises price target to $20 from $19; rating buy * Global Payments Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $89 from $78 * Graco Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $67 from $70 * Graco Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $80 from $85 * Great Southern Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $42 from $40 * Hancock Holding Co : BofA Merrill raises to neutral; raises objective to $32 * Hancock Holding Co : Jefferies raises target price to $30 * Hancock Holding Co : KBW raises target price to $33 from $26 * Harman International : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * Hawaiian Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $48 from $46 * Hawaiian Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $50 from $47 * Heritage Financial Corp : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $21 from $22 * Home Bancshares Inc : KBW raises target price to $23 from $22 * Hudson Pacific Properties : Mizuho Securities raises target to $37 from $28 * Hudson Pacific Properties : Mizuho Securities raises to buy from neutral * Humana Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $220 from $210 * Humana Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $170 from $150 * Humana Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $200 from $230 * Humana Inc : RBC raises price target to $224 from $220 * Humana Inc : RBC raises target price to $224 from $220 * Humana Inc : Wolfe Research raises to outperform * Huntington Bancshares Inc : BMO cuts target price to $10 from $11 * Huntington Bancshares Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $11 from $11.50 * Huntington Bancshares Inc : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12 * IHS Markit Ltd : Goldman Sachs reinstates with neutral; price target $38 * IMAX Corp : Barrington raises price target by $3 to $40; rating outperform * Incyte Corp : Guggenheim raises target price to $97 from $85 * Intel Corp : Exane BNP Paribas raises target price by 12 pct to $37 * Interpublic Group of Companies Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target to $21 from $22 * Interxion : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy * Invesco Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to $36 from $39 * ITC Holdings Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $47 from $45 * J M Smucker Co : Consumer Edge Research assumes coverage with equal weight * JAKKS Pacific Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $10 from $8.25; neutral * JAKKS Pacific Inc : BMO raises target price to $12 from $11 * JD.com Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $31.60 ; rating buy * Johnson Controls Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $47 * Johnson Controls Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $48 from $47 * Johnson Controls Inc : RBC raises price target to $48 from $46 * Joy Global : Avondale cuts to market perform * Joy Global Inc : Avondale cuts price target to $28 from $30 * Joy Global Inc : BB&T raises to hold from underweight * Joy Global Inc : BMO cuts to market perform; raises target price to $28 * Joy Global Inc : RBC raises target price to $28.3 from $19 * Kaiser Aluminum Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $89 from $86 * Kinder Morgan Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $25 from $20; buy * Kite Realty Group Trust : Barclays starts with overweight rating; $33 target * Lamar Advertising Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $64 from $59 * Las Vegas Sands Corp : Susquehanna raises target price to $57 from $54 * LaSalle Hotel Properties : Barclays raises target price to $25 from $23 * Liberty Media Corp : Evercore ISI resumes with buy; $28 price target * Liberty Siriusxm Group : Evercore ISI resumes with buy; target price $41 * Lions Gate Entertainment Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $23 from $24 * LTC Properties Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $54 from $49 * ManpowerGroup Inc : RBC raises target price to $74 from $73 * Marriott Vacations Worldwide : MKM Partners raises target to $87 from $85 * Marriott Vacations Worldwide : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $76 from $68 * Marten Transport Ltd : Avondale cuts to market perform - Trader * Mattel Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $34 from $36; rating equal weight * Maxim Integrated Products : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $40 from $42 * Maxim Integrated Products : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $41 * Maxim Integrated Products : Pacific Crest raises price target to $42 from $41 * Maxim Integrated Products Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $37 from $35 * Maxim Integrated Products Inc : Stifel raises target price to $44 from $43 * MB Financial Inc : KBW raises target price to $40 from $38 * Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $88 from $83 * Medical Properties Trust : Deutsche Bank starts with buy rating; $17 price target * Middlefield Banc Corp : KBW raises target price to $37 from $36 * Mobileye NV : Berenberg raises target price to $58 from $51 * MSA Safety Inc : Baird cuts to neutral * MSA Safety Inc : Baird raises target price to $57 from $54 * MSA Safety Inc : Barrington raises target to $65 from $63; rating outperform * Navigator Holdings Ltd : Stifel cuts target price to $18 from $25 * NetEase Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $241 from $185.5 * Newmont Mining Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $49 from $44 * NextEra Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $134 from $123 * Nextera Energy Partners LP : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $28 * Nielsen Holdings Plc : BMO cuts to market perform rating * Northwestern Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann raises price target to $62 from $60; neutral * NRG Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $20 from $19 * Olin Corp : RBC cuts target price to $24 from $28 * Open Text Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $55 from $49 * Outfront Media Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $27 from $25 * Outfront Media Inc : Wedbush starts with neutral; target price $26 * Pacific Continental Corp : Sandler O'Neill lowers price target to $17.5; buy * Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $27 from $25 * Packaging Corp of America : CLSA raises target price to $83 from $75 * Packaging Corp of America : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $83 from $75 * Packaging Corp of America : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy * Packaging Corp of America : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $73 * Pandora Media Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $16 from $17 * Pandora Media Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $15 from $16 * Pandora Media Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to underweight from sector weight * Pandora Media Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $15 from $16 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Bernstein cuts target price to $41 from $43 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $39 from $38. * PayPal Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $43 from $42 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $47 from $46 * PayPal Holdings Inc : KBW cuts target price to $44 from $46 * PayPal Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $45 from $44; buy * PayPal Holdings Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $50; rating outperform * PayPal Holdings Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform - Thefly.Com * Perkinelmer Inc : BTIG's Karen Koski assumes coverage with neutral rating * Perrigo Company Plc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold * PG&E Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $68 from $62 * Pinnacle Foods Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $48 from $44 * Plexus Corp : B. Riley cuts to neutral rating * Plexus Corp : Needham raises target price to $52 from $50 * PPG Industries : Barclays cuts price target to $120 from $125; rating equal weight * PPG Industries : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $115 from $117 * PPG Industries : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $122 from $125 * Preferred Bank : FBR raises target price to $39 from $37 * Procter & Gamble Co : Stifel raises target price to $92 from $85 * Proofpoint Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $82 from $77 * Proofpoint Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $80 from $72 * Proofpoint Inc : Dougherty raises price target to $85 from $75 * Proofpoint Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $85 from $70 * Proofpoint Inc : Northland Capital raises target price to $100 from $85 * Proofpoint Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises price target to $85 from $76 * Proofpoint Inc : RBC raises target price to $80 from $70 * Proofpoint Inc : Stifel raises target price to $85 from $80 * Proofpoint Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $83 from $78 * Proofpoint Inc : Wunderlich raises target price to $83 from $75 * Public Service Enterprise Group : Deutsche Bank raises target to $49 from $47 * Public Storage : Evercore ISI raises target price to $235 from $234 * PulteGroup Inc : Citigroup raises price target to $23 from $20 * PulteGroup Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $18 from $16 * PulteGroup Inc : FBR & CO raises target price to $24 from $20 * PulteGroup Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral;raises target to $26 * PulteGroup Inc : RBC raises price target to $26 from $23; rating outperform * PulteGroup Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $27 from $23 * PulteGroup Inc : UBS raises target price to $25 from $22; rating buy * Puma Biotechnology Inc : RBC raises target price to $46 from $36 * QCR Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $32 from $31 * Qorvo Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $65 from $55 * QTS Realty Trust Inc : SunTrust Robinson starts with buy * Quest Diagnostics : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $75 * Quest DIAGnostics : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $90 from $80; buy * Quest Diagnostics : Craig Hallum raises target price to $81; rating hold * Quest Diagnostics : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $82 from $74 * Quest Diagnostics : Jefferies raises price target to $86 from $75 * Rackspace Hosting : SunTrust Robinson starts with neutral, $25 target price * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co : CLSA raises target price to $77 from $75 * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co : Cowen and Company raises target to $86 from $78 * Relypsa Inc : Brean cuts to hold from buy * Relypsa Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral * Relypsa Inc : HC Wainwright cuts to neutral rating * Relypsa Inc : Morgan Stanley revises rating to equal weight; ups target to $32 * Roche : Bernstein cuts target price to $36 from $37 * Rogers Communications Inc : Barclays raises target price to $41 from $40 * Ryanair : Raymond James cuts target price to $85 from $100 * S&T Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $33 from $32 * Sandy Spring Bancorp : Baird raises price target to $31 from $30; rating neutral * Sandy Spring Bancorp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $28; market perform * Sarepta Therapeutics Inc : Needham raises target price to $26 from $20 * Schlumberger NV : UBS raises price target to $100 from $94; rating buy * Sherwin-Williams Co : Barclays cuts price target to $305 from $315; equal weight * Sherwin-Williams Co : CLSA raises to buy * Sherwin-Williams Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $318 from $319 * Sherwin-Williams Co : RBC cuts target price to $335 from $340 * Shire Plc : Bernstein raises target price to $225 from $222 * Sina Corp : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $64 * Skechers USA Inc : BB&T cuts price target to $36 from $40 * Skechers USA Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $38 from $42 * Skechers USA Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $28 from $32 * Skechers USA Inc : Monness Crespi Hardt cuts to neutral from buy * Skyworks Solutions : Barclays cuts price target to $74 from $81; rating overweight * Skyworks Solutions : BMO cuts target price to $65 from $69 * Skyworks Solutions : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $92 from $95 * Skyworks Solutions : CLSA raises target price to $73 from $70 * Skyworks Solutions : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $72 from $76 * Sonoco Products Co : Baird raises target price to $55 from $50; rating neutral * Sonoco Products Co : D.A. Davidson raises target to $47 from $44 * Sonoco Products Co : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $52; rating neutral * Southern Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $54 from $50 * Southwest Airlines Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $48 from $54 * Southwest Airlines Co : Stifel cuts target price to $50 from $55 * Southwestern Energy Co : JP Morgan raises price target to $14 from $12 * Southwestern Energy Co : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight * Southwestern Energy Co : Nomura raises target price to $15 from $13 * Starbucks Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $60 from $62; rating equal weight * Starbucks Corp : BTIG cuts target price to $64 from $75 * Starbucks Corp : CLSA cuts target price to $70 from $75 * Starbucks Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $66 from $69 * Starbucks Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $58 from $61 * Starbucks Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $65 from $70 * Starbucks Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $61 from $68 * Starz : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $32 from $33 * Stryker Corp : Barclays raises price target to $120 from $109; rating underweight * Stryker Corp : Brean Capital raises target price to $125 from $121 * Stryker Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $130 from $122; buy * Stryker Corp : Cowen and Company raises price target to $130 from $120 * Stryker Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $128 from $125 * Stryker Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $120 from $113 * Stryker Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $119 from $116 * Stryker Corp : UBS raises target price to $121 from $112 * Stryker Corp : UBS raises target price to 121. from $112.0 * SVB Financial Group : D A Davidson cuts price target to $112 from $140 * SVB Financial Group : D A Davidson cuts to neutral from buy * SVB Financial Group : Evercore ISI raises target price to $100 from $98 * SVB Financial Group : Jefferies cuts target price to $118 * SVB Financial Group : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $120 from $130 * Swift Transportation Co : Stifel raises target price to $22 from $20 * Syntel Inc : Barrington cuts price target to $52 from $55 * Texas Roadhouse Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $40 from $41 * Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : BTIG raises to buy from neutral * Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : BTIG's Karen Koski assumes coverage of the stock * Time Warner Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $86 * Travelers Companies Inc : RBC raises target price to $125 from $121 * Treehouse Foods Inc : JP Morgan raises price target to $119 from $98 * Trinity Biotech Plc : ROTH raises target price to $14 from $13 * TriState Capital Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $16 from $15 * TriState Capital Holdings Inc : Maxim GROUP raises target price to $17 from $16 * Twitter Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform - Trader * Ultimate Software Group : Credit Suisse raises target to $260 from $225;outperform * Ultimate Software Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $245 from $218 * Ultratech Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $30; rating buy * Ultratech Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $24 from $19 * Ultratech Inc : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $26 from $24 * Umpqua Holdings : Barclays cuts target to $15 from $16; rating equal weight * Umpqua Holdings : KBW cuts target price to $17 from $18 * Umpqua Holdings : Raymond James cuts target price to $16 from $17 * Union Pacific Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $106 from $107 * Union Pacific Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $91 from $94 * Union Pacific Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $103 from $100 * Union Pacific Corp : TD Securities raises target price to $98 from $96 * Union Pacific Corp : UBS raises target price to $95 from $88. * United Rentals : Barclays raises price target to $81 from $74; rating overweight * United Rentals : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $61 from $58 * United Rentals : Jefferies raises target price to $88 from $80 * United States Steel Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $29 from $26 * Universal Forest Products : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $105 * Universal Forest Products : D.A. Davidson raises to neutral from underperform * Vipshop Holdings Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $16; rating buy * Visa Inc : BMO raises target price to $100 from $98. * Visa Inc : Cowen and Company raises price target to $100 from $87 * Visa Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $98 from $85 * Visa Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $97 from $96 * Visa Inc : Pacific Crest raises price target to $92 from $80 * Visa Inc : Stifel raises target price to $91 from $86 * Walt Disney Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $109 from $108 * WEC Energy Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $65 from $61 * Werner Enterprises Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $24.00 from $23 * Werner Enterprises Inc : Credit Suisse raises price target to $22 from $21 * Werner Enterprises Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $22 from $23 * Westamerica Bancorp : Sandler O'Neill raises price target by $1 to $45 * Williams Companies Inc : Citigroup resumes with neutral * Williams Partners LP : Citigroup resumes with neutral * Wynn Resorts Ltd : Susquehanna raises target price to $107 from $105 * Xcel Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $40 * Yadkin Financial Corp : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Yadkin Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $28 from $27 * Yadkin Financial Corp : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform * Yandex : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $26.9 from $26.5 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)