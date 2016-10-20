Oct 20 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Allergan, BJ's Restaurants and Lam Research, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * AMC Networks Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * Expedia Inc : Pacific Crest raises to overweight rating * Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Agree Realty Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $56 * Allergan Plc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $211 from $227 * AMC Networks Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * American Express Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $71 from $68; neutral * American Tower Corp : Barclays raises target price to $122 from $120 * Amphenol Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $63 * Amphenol Corp : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $64 from $61; equal-weight * Analog Devices Inc : CLSA starts with outperform rating - Benzinga.com * Apartment Investment and Management : JMP Securities cuts to market perform * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $183 from $187 * Banc of California Inc : FBR cuts target price to $16 from $20; market perform * BJ's Restaurants Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $32 from $38; underweight * BJ's Restaurants Inc : Guggenheim cuts target price to $44 from $50; rating buy * BJ's Restaurants Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $38; rating hold * BJ's Restaurants Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $33 from $45; neutral * Boston Properties Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $131 from $138 * Brandywine Realty Trust : D.A.Davidson cuts target to $16.50 from $18; neutral * Canadian Pacific Railway : Wolfe Research cuts target by $1 to $182; outperform * Celanese Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price by $4 to $83; rating neutral * Centerstate Banks Inc : KBW raises target price to $19 from $18 * Cimarex Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $150 from $140 * Citrix Systems : Cowen and Company ups target price to $97 from $95; outperform * Citrix Systems Inc : Baird raises target price to $100 from $95; outperform * Citrix Systems Inc : Barclays raises target price to $95 from $92; overweight * Citrix Systems Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $90 from $85; hold * Community Trust Bancorp : KBW ups target price to $37 from $36; market perform * Concho Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $165 from $150 * Continental Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $64 from $56 * Coresite Realty Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $97 from $100 * Corporate Office Properties Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $29 from $27 * CubeSmart : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $37 * Cyberoptics Corp : Dougherty raises target price to $30 from $27; rating buy * Cyrusone Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $60 from $63 * DDR Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $19 * Diamondback Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $120 from $112 * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $102 from $109 * Dover Corp : William Blair raises target price to $73 from $72; market perform * Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $49 * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $84 from $91 * eBay Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $29 from $30 * eBay Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $35 from $34; rating buy * eBay Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $33 from $34; rating neutral * eBay Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $28 from $25; rating neutral * eBay Inc : RBC raises target price to $32 from $31; rating sector perform * Eclipse Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $3 from $2 * Education Realty Trust Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $50 from $52 * Emcore Corp : Dougherty starts with buy rating; $7.50 price target * Energen Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $62 from $58 * Equity Residential : Jefferies cuts target price to $60 from $62 * Essex Property Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $208 from $210 * Expedia Inc : Pacific Crest raises to overweight rating * Extra Space Storage Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $97 from $105 * Federal Realty Investment Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $155 from $170 * First Industrial Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $27 * Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $200; rating buy * Fulton Financial Corp : FBR raises target price to $15 from $14; market perform * Fulton Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13.5 * Genuine Parts Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $95 from $101 * Genuine Parts Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $95 from $105; rating hold * GlaxoSmithKline Plc : Investec starts with buy; target price 1925p * Government Properties Income : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17 * Great Ajax : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating; $16 target * Halliburton Co : Barclays raises target price to $54 from $52; rating overweight * Halliburton Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $53 from $49.50; rating buy * Halliburton Co : Nomura raises target price to $61 from $54; rating buy * Hcp Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $31 from $33 * Helix Energy Solutions : Credit Suisse raises target to $12 from $10; outperform * Highwoods Properties Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $50 from $54 * Horizon Pharma Plc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $33 from $35 * Insys Therapeutics Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $26 from $28 * Kinder Morgan Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $26 from $25; buy * Lam Research : B. Riley raises target price to $120 from $106; rating buy * Lam Research : Cowen and Company ups target price to $100 from $95; outperform * Lam Research : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $125 from $120; rating buy * Lam Research : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $113 from $105; overweight * Lam Research : RBC raises target price to $110 from $105; rating outperform * Lam Research Corp : Berenberg raises target price to $110 from $95; rating buy * Lam Research Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $115 from $110; buy * Laredo Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $12 * LegacyTexas Financial : SunTrust Robinson ups target price to $36 from $35; buy * Lexington Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $10.5 from $11 * Life Storage Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $95 from $100 * Macerich Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $85 from $88 * Manitowoc Company Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $4.29 from $4.84; hold * Mattel Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $41 from $38; rating buy * Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies ups price target to $113 from $109 * Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies raises target to $113 from $109 * Mid-America Apartment Communities : JMP Securities ups to market outperform * Morgan Stanley : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $32; rating equal weight * Morgan Stanley : JMP Securities raises target to $37 from $36; market outperform * Morgan Stanley : JP Morgan raises target price to $34 from $32; rating overweight * Morgan Stanley : KBW raises target price to $33 from $30 * Northern Trust Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $73 from $70; neutral * Northern Trust Corp : KBW raises target price to $79 from $78 * Nutanix Inc :BTIG starts with neutral rating * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $12 * Pacific Premier Bancorp : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $31 from $32; buy * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $69 from $76 * Parsley Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $44 from $40 * Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Prologis Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $47 from $49 * Public Storage : Jefferies cuts target price to $233 from $245 * Qts Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $62 from $63 * Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $22 from $23 * Regency Centers Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $78 from $84 * Retail Properties of America Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $18 * Reynolds American Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $52 from $53; overweight * Rice Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $28 * RSP Permian Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $48 * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23 * SBA Communications Corp : Barclays raises target price to $121 from $118 * Seagate Technology : Barclays raises target price to $42 from $40; equal weight * Seagate Technology Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $35 from $36; neutral * Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies cuts price target to $23 from $25 * Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Simon Property Group Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $255 from $271 * SM Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $38 * Southwest Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $20 from $18; market perform * St. Jude Medical Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $66; sector perform * Tableau Software : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $70 from $86; overweight * Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $41 from $42 * Townsquare : Macquarie raises target price to $10 from $9 * Tractor Supply Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating hold * Tractor Supply Co : RBC cuts target price to $68 from $79; rating sector perform * TrueBlue Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating sell * U.S. Bancorp : KBW raises target price to $45 from $43 * United Community Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $8.5 from $8 * United Financial Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $15 from $13.5 * Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $65 * Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $88 from $94 * Wd-40 Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $110 from $120; rating hold * Weingarten Realty Investors : Jefferies cuts target price to $41 from $42 * Welltower Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $65 * WEX Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $127; rating buy * Williams Companies Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $34 from $33; buy * Wintrust Financial Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $54 from $55 * WPX Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $15 from $13 * Xilinx Inc : Barclays raises target price to $48 from $45; rating equal weight (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)