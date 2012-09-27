BRIEF-Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary
* Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd : * Research in motion shares now up 20 percent in post-market trading in the U.S.
* Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017