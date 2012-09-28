BRIEF-Jones Energy Inc says borrowing base has been reaffirmed at $425 million
* Jones Energy Inc . Announces results of borrowing base redetermination and participation in upcoming investor conferences
Sept 28 Research In Motion Ltd : * CEO says focus is on winning back touchscreen customers and winning back
market share in the U.S. - CNBC
* Mannkind engages Locust Walk to explore strategic options for Mannkind’s non-insulin technosphere-based pipeline candidates