* RIM considering sale of handset business
* Minister says wants RIM to continue as global leader
* Says not planning telco ownership rule changes
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Jan 22 The Canadian government might
have to review any sale of BlackBerry maker Research in Motion
Ltd's handset business to a foreign buyer,
Industry Minister Christian Paradis told Reuters on Tuesday.
Asked if he would allow such a sale to a foreign company,
Paradis said: "It's speculation and each decision on each case
is based on its own merit, so it would premature for me to
speculate on any of these kinds of cases.
"So if something was going to occur, then we would have to
determine if it was reviewable or not, depending on the
threshold (of the value of the transaction), and then we go with
the net-benefit test."
He was referring to a provision in the Investment Canada Act
that requires the government to determine whether certain
foreign investments in Canada are of net benefit to the country.
The markets have gained renewed excitement over RIM because
of its new BlackBerry 10 operating system and because Chief
Executive Thorsten Heins said its strategic review could
potentially lead to the sale of its handset
business.
"We hope to see RIM remain a global leader and player, and
make sure it can grow organically," Paradis said by phone from
Germany, where he is meeting with industrial leaders to promote
Canada as a place to invest and to learn how they innovate.
Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper told Reuters last
February that he wanted to see RIM grow "as a Canadian company."
He singled out hostile takeovers and bids for what he described
as "critical technology" companies as ones that Ottawa might
block.
On a separate topic, Paradis said the government did not
intend at present to lift foreign ownership restrictions on
Canada's large telephone companies.
In March it eliminated foreign ownership restrictions on
telecommunications carriers with a market share of 10 percent or
less. But the rules remained for large companies including BCE
Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp
and Shaw Communications Inc.
For such companies, foreign ownership is limited to 20
percent of voting shares and indirect control to 46.7
percent.
He said if Canada were to change rules for the large telecom
carriers, it would get tangled up with separate rules on
broadcasting companies, which are required to have a minimum of
Canadian broadcasting content.
"This is not in the cards of our government to go further
down this road as we speak," he said.