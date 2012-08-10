Aug 10 International Business Machines Corp
has considered buying Research In Motion's
enterprise division, Bloomberg reported On Friday, citing two
unnamed sources.
IBM made an informal approach for the enterprise business
that operates the servers used for supporting BlackBerry email
and messaging services, one of the sources said, according to
Bloomberg. The report said no talks were currently underway.
Under the leadership of new chief executive, Thorsten Heins,
RIM has hired bankers for a strategic review that could include
a potential sale and partnerships for its technology.
The Bloomberg report said the BlackBerry maker has not yet
received any offers for its phone business or for the whole
company.
RIM virtually invented mobile email with its first
BlackBerry devices more than a decade ago, but its market share
has evaporated as consumers have flocked to Apple Inc's
iPhone and devices based on Google Inc's Android
system. RIM has lost over 70 percent in market capitalization in
the last year alone.
RIM officials declined to comment to Reuters while IBM
officials were not immediately available.
On Thursday, South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co
said it has not considered acquiring RIM or
licensing the embattled BlackBerry phone maker's new mobile
operating system, despite an earlier report from an influential
analyst floating the idea.