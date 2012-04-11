Research In Motion said it will shortly release a slew of updates for its BlackBerry apps, making it easier for users to stay connected with their messenger community.

Apps such as Facebook, Twitter, BBM Music and BlackBerry App World will now include BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) connectivity, the Canadian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Users will now be able to automatically share their Facebook status or Twitter update with their BBM friends from the apps, it added.

Alec Saunders, vice president of developer relations at RIM, said about one in every five apps being downloaded on BlackBerry App World is BBM-connected.

Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM has more than 70,000 apps in its App World store for either BlackBerry phones or the PlayBook tablet, compared with 200,000 iPad apps, and half a million for the iPhone.