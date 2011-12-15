BRIEF-UBI exec says would consider Treasury proposal over Veneto banks if one materialised
June 13 UBI Banca Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio says:
Dec 15 An investor at Research In Motion has asked two directors at the struggling Canadian smartphone maker to push for a change in the company's governance.
Activist shareholder Jaguar Financial, which has been asking the BlackBerry maker to sell itself in whole or parts, said it wants the roles of the company's chairman and chief executive to be separated.
The discontent centers on RIM's poor performance in the face of stiff competition from Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, and devices powered by Google's Android system.
Jaguar asked Barbara Stymiest and Roger Martin, both directors at RIM, to initiate the changes in governance.
"They should step up and take the lead in making dramatic governance change or else resign from the board if they are unable or unwilling to initiate appropriate governance changes," it said in a statement.
Shares of RIM closed at C$15.69 on Wednesday at the Toronto Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $12 billion of 30-year government bonds at a yield of 2.870 percent, which was the lowest at an auction of this debt maturity since October, Treasury data showed.