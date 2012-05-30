* Numerous brokerages cut price targets on RIM
* Analysts see odds of a turnaround at RIM fading
* Stock slides further in premarket trading
TORONTO, May 30 Analysts cut their price targets
for Research In Motion Ltd shares on Wednesday
after its surprise warning of a likely fiscal first-quarter
operating loss, and said the odds of a turnaround at the once
iconic BlackBerry maker are fading fast.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's announcement that it
had hired bankers and commenced a strategic review did little to
calm Wall Street's fears, and shares fell further before the
bell on Wednesday, building on Tuesday evening losses.
RIM shares fell to $10 by 0810 ET on Wednesday, after post
market trading on Tuesday ended with the shares at $10.43. The
stock has fallen more than 75 percent in the past 12 months and
is trading at eight-year lows.
"A potential buyer remains uncertain, and potentially a long
shot in our judgment," said Baird Equity analyst William Power
in a note to clients.
RIM said on Tuesday said it hired bankers from J.P. Morgan
and RBC Capital to help evaluate its strategic
options. But most analysts on Wall Street believe that an
outright sale of the company is unlikely.
"We believe management does not intend to sell the company
but rather evaluate licensing revenue opportunities," said Citi
analyst Jim Suva in a research note.
Suva, who cut his price target on RIM shares to $9.50 from
$11.75, noted that RIM's earnings warning is also negative for
suppliers that include Celestica Inc, Jabil Circuit Inc
and Flextronics International Ltd.
RIM, which was worth over $84 billion at its peak in 2008,
now has a market capitalization of roughly $6 billion. It has
fallen far behind Apple Inc and other rivals such as
Samsung Electronics that use Google Inc's
Android software.
BMO Capital Markets, which also cut its price target on the
stock to $9 from $11, does not see a buyer for either RIM's
device business or its networks business.
"We believe the results will get worse over the next two
quarters, and maybe longer," said BMO analyst Tim Long in a note
to clients. "We believe the subscriber base is set to start
declining, and the recurring revenue should do the same."
RIM, struggling to retain top talent, has faced a series of
high-level executive departures in recent weeks, and it is
betting everything on the success of its next generation of BB10
smartphones that are expected to late this year.
"In our view, RIM management is still pursuing a flawed
strategy," wrote Nomura analyst Stuart Jeffrey in a note to
clients, arguing that RIM's plan to develop its own devices, its
own operating system, and its own applications, while trying to
build a robust ecosystem for third party developers is to fail.
"In our view, this vertically integrated approach is likely
to prove too ambitious a strategy, one that is likely to sustain
losses in devices long-term and to offset profits in the
services business," he said.