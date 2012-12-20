TORONTO Dec 20 Research In Motion Ltd : * Chief executive thorsten heins says U.S. subscribers showed largest declines;

other parts of world posted stable growth * CEO heins says new blackberry 10 smartphones had been well-received by

telecom operators; have more than 150 carriers testing devices * CEO heins says on track to exceed original target of $1 billion in cost

savings for fiscal 2013 * CEO heins says have already delivered $1 billion in cost savings, expect to

pursue more opportunities to lower costs * CEO heins says management remains "laser focused" on making the necessary

changes to return the company to profitability * CEO heins says will be transforming its service revenue model to reflect

varying customer use of rim's network infrastructure * CEO heins says "we are strong, we are excited and we are in a position to

demonstrate the next age of Mobile computing"