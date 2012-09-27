BRIEF-Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary
* Cutera names Darren W. Alch, vice president, general counsel and secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd : * Research in motion ltd CEO thorsten heins says seeing
success for program to upgrade users to blackberry 7 devices, especially the
bold line * Research in motion ltd CEO thorsten heins says blackberry
10 will deliver most seamless and fluid Mobile experience available * Research in motion ltd CEO heins says has met with dozens
of carriers from more than 16 countries in last three weeks * Rim CEO heins says in past several weeks have seen
innovative products launched from competitors, but believe blackberry 10
reaches whole new level * Rim CEO heins says in midst of building leaner and stronger
organization, satisfied with ability to attract great talent * Rim CEO heins says recognizes Q2 results still well below
where they need to be * Rim CEO heins says has had productive discussions with
other ceos about partnerships, potential licensing of blackberry 10, offers
no further details
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017